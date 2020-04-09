Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Avoiding scams

By | Thu 9th April 2020 - 5:30 pm

On 24th March everyone who owns a mobile phone, ie 99.99% of us, got a text message via their network provider which read:

GOV.UK CORONAVIRUS ALERT. New rules in force now: you must stay at home. More info & exemptions at gov.uk/coronavirus. Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.

My phone identified it as suspected spam. Some thought it was a scam. It was neither, as was soon obvious when people caught up with the day’s news.

Since then a number of scams have been reported that have shamefully exploited that initial text. In one case a text that looks very similar to the one from the government tells you that you have been fined for going out too much during lockdown. Another offers you a payment. Both, of course, are phishing scams and are after your bank details.

The consumer magazine Which has a good summary of all the types of coronavirus scams that have been spotted.

Those scammers have done more than con people out of money, bad as that is. They have also confused the messaging, so that people are being sceptical about genuine messages from the government or their health providers.

A couple of weeks ago 900,000 people received texts and letters telling them to adopt the extreme form of social distancing, known as shielding, for 12 weeks. They were identified from national NHS data sources. This week another 600,000 have received the same messages, this time identified by GPs.  My husband received his text this week even though we have, in effect, been practising shielding for three weeks already. The text directs him towards sources of government advice and to the helpline.

It seems some of those who were sent the text thought it was a scam. For a while the government dedicated helpline number was being described as ‘dangerous’ by Who Called Me, on the basis that 8 people had reported it as a scam number. No doubt many others who, quite properly, took care to check out a text that they had not expected, must have been convinced that the text was not genuine. That is very worrying indeed. Be alert, but don’t be misled.

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

