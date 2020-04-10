Coranavirus and the Minimum Income Guarantee

As the economic impact of the Covid-19 lockdown becomes clearer day by day the necessity of ensuring that millions are not left destitute by gaps in support systems becomes ever stronger.

The UK was already teetering on the edge of recession, as business confidence dried up in the face of a potentially hard Brexit.

Now, with a global recession underway, economists are predicting a slump in GDP of between 7.5% and 24% this quarter and we have already seen over 1m new claimants for registering for Universal Credit.

The New Economics Foundation (NEF) has published a policy document for a new proposal to build a Minimum Income Guarantee (MIG), to sit alongside the government’s current job retention and self-employed income support schemes

BUILDING A MINIMUM INCOME GUARANTEE FOR THE UK

This article provides further detail on costs A safety Net for All writing:

“The government’s job retention and self-employed income protection schemes ensure 80% of incomes for many people, but still exclude large numbers of workers. These include employees who are losing their jobs, employees who have taken on a new job after 28 February 2020, and self-employed people who have been operating for less than a year, amongst others.”

The NEF proposal is for a short-term MIG of three months, possibly extended to six months, set at a rate of £221 per person per week, equal to the 2019 minimum income standard, established by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and the Centre for Research in Social Policy, excluding rent, mortgage, and childcare costs.

“Those already on benefits would get an automatic top-up to bring the main element in the relevant benefit up to the level of £221 per person. For new applicants to UC, payments will be non-conditional and non-means tested at the point of access, by using the universal credit advanced payment system — crucially this means no five-week wait for payments.”

“Anyone can apply for the MIG. But where the MIG takes an individual’s disposable income above £2,500 per month, the difference above £2,500 would need to be paid back — either through any backdated payments made through other government schemes or through higher taxes in the 2021/22 tax year. Universally raising the level of the safety net will ensure that those losing all or part of their income will not be expected to fall so far, and will also raise income for current claimants, who may face further hardship as a result of the crisis.”

“It is clear that the MIG, or something like it, is vital to ensure that no one is left without enough to cover their basic needs. By the time the coronavirus crisis is easing, there will be many more than one million who fall outside the schemes for salaried and self-employed workers. It is vital that they find something capable of supporting them until work is available again.”

Clearly, this level of support cannot be maintained in the long-term. But as a crisis support mechanism, it deserves consideration and could form the basis for a lower permanent MIG and job guarantee scheme to aid in getting people back to work.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.