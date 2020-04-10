Observations of expat: Chinese donations

The Trump-supporting co-host of my weekly broadcast for American radio is livid. The Chinese, he said, are selling medical equipment to European countries that was donated to them back in January/February. “I won’t forgive them for this if I live another 70 years!” He exclaimed while banging his desk so hard that I feared he would punch a hole in the woodwork.
I was confused, as well as concerned about Lockwood Phillips’ furniture and blood pressure. I had read reports about China donating supplies to Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. Also that China’s medical manufacturing industry is now at full blast; 110 million facemasks daily. I have also heard that some merchants (Chinese and others) are guilty of price gouging and that a high proportion of the medical equipment coming out of China is defective. And finally, China’s Covid-19 statistics are proving to be extremely dicey and this is creating difficulties for the rest of the world. But I had not heard that the Chinese were cashing in on the charity of other countries.
Lockwood, despite his politics, is usually a very well-informed and reliable news source. So, after the broadcast I set out to learn more. It was an interest bit of detective work.
The main source of the story was the new American darling of conservative American websites—The Western Journal. Forget about Breitbart News. Their user figures are falling through the floor—down from 17.5 million unique monthly visitors to around the 4 million mark. The Western Journal is clocking a staggering 40 million unique users a month.
Actually, the first hint (and it was no more than that) came from a throw away line from the Trump-supporting far-right and often unreliable broadcaster Fox News on 26 February. It was then picked by Amber Abney at the American Spectator on 4 April, another conservative platform. The American Spectator, by the way, has no connection with its British namesake. Ms. Abney, quoted as her source, “A high-ranking Trump Administration source.” The cloak of anonymity means the Trump Administration can easily deny the report if need be.
On 6 April the story took flight when it was reproduced by the Western Journal for the perusal of its 40 million readers. From there it was picked up by Breitbart News and then again by another far-right outlet National File.
The Western Journal, the key link in this chain, has an interesting story. It started life in 2008 as Western Journalism. Its founder was political consultant Floyd Brown who was so conservative that George Bush senior refused to allow him anywhere near his presidential campaign. Western Journalism quickly established itself as a purveyor of alt-right fake news and was regularly blacklisted by Facebook and other social media platforms. Then in 2015 it was sold to Floyd’s son Patrick, owner of Liftable Media. He cleaned up the site and amalgamated it with another conservative website (Conservative Tribune). In 2018, the two platforms were launched as The Western Journal and circulation soared.
All of the shares in the parent company (Liftable) are owned by the Brown family which includes the original founder Floyd. The website has steered away from embarrassing fake news (with a few exceptions) but a cursory glance at its stories reveals that it is as far-right as ever.
The key to the tale above is that the coverage of this China story has so far been confined to suspect far-right media. If it is true then it is a great story and we should ask: why has it been ignored by the mainstream news?
I should add that I am not a fan of the Chinese government. I am wholeheartedly opposed to totalitarian single-party states. But Beijing’s success on the economic front and in combating coronavirus is helping them to win support for their political system. This is damaging to democratic America and Europe. Chinese success cannot be countered by xenophobia, fake news, misinformation or an isolationist America First Policy.
* Journalist Tom Arms is vice-chairman and secretary of Tooting Liberal Democrats and a regular contributor to Lib Dem Voice.
Thank you for an interesting and timely article!
Might we assess “democracy”and other forms of governance by performance in output and process?
Is the U S serving its citizens better than China?
Ditto U K?
Is the CCP actually on top of the virus , because they claim the only new cases are from people coming from outside of China. Is that itself not more than a little xenophobic and a way for the CCP to increase patriotic support by blaming “the other”. The claims against China may or may not come from suspects sources, but the claims for China come from the same CCP that covered up the outbreak in first place, the same CCP that clamps down on any protest, the same CCP blocking websites it believes threaten its interests, the same CCP that doesn’t allow free speech and the same CCP using concentration camp methods on a religious minority. We should not be glossing over this stuff by saying things like “I’m no fan of the China’s leadership, but….”. It is a very suspect regime and the fact we currently buy stuff from it doesn’t make it less suspect. I really don’t get this strange willingness to take the claims of the CCP more or less at face value. China isn’t really winning the PR war outside of some groupings of the commentariat. Once this is over, it will not be business as usual. A lot of countries will be looking at manufacturing elsewhere and localising key health industries.
Good article, Tom.
It is a shame to see what has become of parts of the free press in the land of the free and the brave. When I was a resident in the USA, I found the National Enquirer as reliable as any. With headlines such as “Woman gives birth to Martian Twins after having being abducted by aliens” (you knew what you were getting with the enquirer and didn’t have to waste time reading between the lines).
As Churchill is reported to have commented many years ago “I don’t bother with the headline articles on the front page, it just a jumble of uninterpreted observations. I want to know what the news means and I go straight to the opinion pages of the morning papers to get a variety of views.