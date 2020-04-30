Isolation diary: Correcting the headlines

“A third of Covid-19 hospital patients die“. That is the stark headline in the Guardian today, echoed in other media.

But shouldn’t it read “Two thirds of Covid-19 hospital patients survive”? We rightly applaud the NHS workers at every opportunity, and we do so because they are saving lives.

People are only being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 when their lives are at risk. This is a vicious new disease that no-one knew anything about just four months ago, and yet everyone in the NHS, from the whole range of health care professionals to administrators and ancillary workers, are together contributing to a remarkable success rate in treatment.

Coronavirus and its fallout totally dominate the news at the moment. But we desperately need some good news – what else could explain the phenomenon that is Capt Tom? (Happy Birthday!).

We all need to know that catching Covid-19 is not a death sentence for the vast majority of people. Even in the most serious cases, where intensive care interventions are needed, most people recover. So why are we not being told this directly?

Media outlets are doing their usual thing and emphasising the negative, even when there is a good story to tell, as in this case.

Now, of course, I am not making light of the deaths – far too many, and in such tragic circumstances.

But there is hope. There is no need to be overwhelmed by fear.

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

