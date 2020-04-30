Advancing society’s wellbeing after the health crisis

Katharine Pindar

What kind of transformational changes can we propose to deal with our society’s ills, after the health crisis?

First of all, a change of attitude is needed. We should demand that our government accept that its duty and purpose is to serve our whole national community and restore its total wellbeing. There should be no more specially privileged groups, whether hedge-fund or Union party donors and no more disadvantaged groups mainly told to fend for themselves. In the post-Brexit Britain of national sovereignty, the government must remember that everyone has a right to share this sovereignty and so all are equally entitled to have a chance of a good life. There should be a new understood Social Contract between government and people: that each government expecting and getting the co-operation of citizens in times of national crisis should commit to serve and care for them perpetually – in sickness and in health.

Among the foremost of the great ills of our society is the poverty of 14 million people, including many children. Liberals believe that to live in poverty is to live without freedom, and poverty may now hang over many more, with the loss of jobs and businesses during the health crisis. The Tory government’s mantra that people must work to get out of poverty rings even more hollowly now.

We must, therefore, press our policies allowing everyone sufficient income to live with dignity, with an investment of £5 billion per year to make the benefits system work effectively. Child poverty has to be tackled by urgently removing the two-child limit, scrapping the benefits cap and increasing the child element of the system. Ensuring universal access to basic services should be a guiding principle, so everyone has somewhere safe and warm to live, sufficient food to provide a healthy diet, and access to the digital and transport infrastructures necessary today. There should be incentives, not sanctions, to encourage people into work.

What next should we be demanding of the government to deal with mounting unemployment? The present Chancellor has staved off deprivation with his grants and loans, but we should press for new and radical measures to build full employment again. Members can propose, and some that might perhaps be tried include:

  • Government financial backing for councils to foster new ‘green’ jobs, such as the provision of anaerobic digesters in villages, or building greenhouses heated by wastewater as a company is trialling in East Anglia;
  • Encouragement of co-operative enterprises such as possibly restaurants and bars sharing premises and developing different specialities as well as regular delivery services;
  • Subsidies to guest houses and hotels willing to set aside part of their premises to provide rental accommodation for at least a year for families leaving the cities in search of new opportunities;
  • Grants to engineering firms which came together to provide extra hospital equipment to encourage their further collaboration in developing other useful products;
  • A fall-back government Jobs Guarantee scheme to offer work to people unable to find any paid employment yet not wanting to live perpetually on benefits.

In this health crisis, the inadequate funding of the NHS and social care has become unhappily apparent, and proper support for both in future must now be an all-party commitment. But the ills of inadequate and too expensive housing provision, and inconsistent quality of schooling for all children and of skills training, should also be tackled in a new Social Contract for our time

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.

