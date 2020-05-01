Daily View 2×2: 1 May 2020

It’s got to be admitted that April was… interesting. The world has been turned upside down somewhat, and what we thought we knew is now uncertain. And, as the lockdown goes on, and the elections that many of us had expected are delayed, what does May have in store?

2 big stories

There will be a plan for a return to work and for schools to reopen by next week, according to the Prime Minister. But will the public be willing to do so, given the levels of support for the lockdown and for social distancing? You can open an office building or a factory, but can people reach it safely?

The Job Retention Scheme has now been live for nearly two weeks, and the Self Employed Income Support Scheme is due to go live on 13 May. The gaps in the former are beginning to emerge – new starters, company directors, those whose income includes a significant proportion of tips, to name but three. Can Rishi Sunak come up with something to help them, and at what further price?

2 social media posts

Now don’t get me wrong, just because I’m including this doesn’t mean that I’m going soft on Labour – I spent too many years in the London suburbs fighting them for that – but Labour List have published an interesting piece on the route to a Starmer-led government in 2024. It’s interesting because the author sees the more likely option as a minority government or coalition. In that scenario, Thomas Prosser thinks that we’d gain twenty seats. See if you agree with him…

The House of Commons will soon be having virtual divisions and today saw the first test of the new system. It wasn’t without hiccups, but Tim Farron saw an opportunity to be awkward…