Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Keeping businesses going

By | Wed 1st April 2020 - 5:00 pm

Small local businesses are struggling, but some have come up with ingenious ways of keeping the income flowing whilst supporting the community. And that means we can continue to support local businesses while we are in isolation.

As I write I am expecting a delivery from a food wholesaler in South London, who would normally supply restaurants and pubs. At the weekend they started home deliveries, so I put in an order for some essentials to tide me over until the main supermarket delivery arrives next week.  They were offering a veg and fruit box, dairy, eggs plus an eclectic mix of catering packs. They didn’t ask for any money, so I realised that they had not yet implemented the transition from invoicing to taking payment in advance.

I phoned them on Monday and heard a message saying that they had been inundated with orders and would phone when the order was ready. Sure enough, yesterday a cheerful staff member phoned up, took my credit card details and told me it would be arriving today. If that works I will certainly place more orders, even if that does mean buying cheese by the kilo.

Just Google “Food wholesalers home delivery near me” to find local companies that you can contact.

Probably the most heartwarming example of an inventive business strategy came to my attention a few day ago, in the comments under one of these diaries. Gordon Lishman told me about Helen Tamblyn-Saville who runs a children’s bookshop in Retford, where she was our Parliamentary candidate last year. She is now inviting customers to “pay it forward“, by donating cash to provide books for local children and young people.

She explains:

The #PayItForward initiative was born on 17th March 2020 when a kind customer paid some money to the bookshop. “Send three books to people who need them,” he said. Later that evening, someone else did the same. The following day, we found some homes for the new books and then the donations began to roll in from other generous people.

We love picking out books for people to make them smile and we ask for people to nominate someone who needs a book. We offer no judgement, we don’t ask for reasons to be explained unless someone wants to talk about it. We are just aiming to spread a little joy. Recipients so far have either responded to social media call outs, or have been nominated by friends.

It’s a real win-win. The business remains active and the community benefits.

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 1st Apr - 5:34pm
    .'Senior management' now sitting up in bed and talking about taking a shower.????? My instruction to "give it another day" falling on deaf ears. Relieved...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 1st Apr - 5:18pm
    At the govt briefing they expressed concern about the uptick in road use so it is a bit confusing. I live on a small estate...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 1st Apr - 5:11pm
    So very pleased to see this. So many councillors and officers trying to do the right thing in different areas in different ways and they...
  • User AvatarGordon 1st Apr - 4:58pm
    It’s not just walkers. I heard yesterday from a close relation who knows a contract gardener who was pulled over by the police a few...
  • User AvatarPeter Wrigley 1st Apr - 4:49pm
    I very much enjoyed John Bew's biography of Attlee, "Citizen Clem" (riverrun 2016). It contains lots of personal as well as political information, including this...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 1st Apr - 4:35pm
    Is it all to be a distraction from the failure of this incompetent government to introduce testing remotely anywhere near the scale of Germany ?...
Mon 27th Apr 2020
18:30
LIBG: How Do WeStop Deforestation?