Isolation diary: Keeping faith

On a normal Sunday I would go to church, so today is another rather strange one for me. However this is a strangeness that I share with millions of others, not just those in isolation.

My vicar has been recording short services each morning and uploading them to the church’s Facebook page. I have then been embedding them in the church website so people can follow them at any time of day, whether or not they are on Facebook. Today he did a special service for Mothering Sunday.

So this morning I had a choice between listening to Sunday Worship on Radio 4 led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, watching the service from my own church on Facebook, and viewing the BBC1 service televised from St David’s Cathedral (which is a bit of a special place for me). In the end I dropped into all three.

My church has also set up a team ready to help those in self-isolation and other vulnerable people in the community. In fact, as I was writing this a friendly church member contacted us to ask if there was anything we need.

I’m sure that synagogues, mosques, temples, gurdwaras and other places of worship across the country are doing very similar things – moving their services online and reaching out to support, not just their members, but also their wider communities. It would be good to hear about their initiatives.

Both my sons are involved in church life. The older one is a part-time priest in the Church of Ireland; he also works as a music producer. Last Sunday he was preaching on the Radio 4 service from Coleraine, and this week he has been advising churches on how to broadcast themselves.

Our younger son runs an online resource for Christian worship leaders. He has spent this week setting up #SingInTheStorm, which encourages people around the world to sing at 8am each morning, whether they have faith or not. Tracks are available on the site to sing along to, or you can choose your own song.

I’m very proud of both of them.

By the way, I wouldn’t recommend watching the box set of the drama series ‘Keeping Faith’ at this time. Well acted but it’s one long misery-fest.

Please note

We are in self-isolation to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised. We are not quarantined, so we can do one or two things (like going out for a walk) that you can’t do if you have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has.

There is full advice on quarantining here, and advice on social distancing for vulnerable people here.

