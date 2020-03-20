Isolation diary: Singing through

You can find previous Isolation diaries here.

I loved those clips of Italians singing from their balconies.

Traditionally we Brits don’t display the lack of self-consciousness about singing that the Italians enjoy – and we don’t have the balconies either.

But singing with others has grown hugely in popularity over the last 10 years or so, largely inspired by Gareth Malone and his projects that use singing to build communities. Choirs have popped up everywhere, and you don’t need to read music or even sing very well in order to take part.

Like many I am going to miss singing with others during isolation. But that changed yesterday evening. The musical director of my choir put a video on YouTube for us and encouraged us all to watch it at 8pm, our usual rehearsal time. In the video he played a recording of one of the pieces we had been working on and conducted us through it. So I, along with many of my choir friends, sang ‘Zadok the Priest’ at full volume in our separate homes, at roughly the same time. Of course, we couldn’t hear each other but it was great knowing that others were doing it as well, and the comments showed how much people appreciated it. Hopefully this is going to be a weekly online gathering.

Online choirs have been popping up this week. I spotted The Sofa Singers which describes itself as “a free & weekly online singing event that aims to bring people together from around the world to spark joy and human connection”. It even featured on the BBC News…

Please note

We are in self-isolation to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised. We are not quarantined, so we can do one or two things (like going out for a walk) that you can’t do if you have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has.

There is full advice on quarantining here, and advice on social distancing for vulnerable people here.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.