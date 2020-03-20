Lord William Wallace writes …The impact of the coronavirus epidemic on British political debate

By the time we come out of the Coronavirus epidemic, the context of British politics may well look very different. It’s hard yet to tell how far the dominant narratives will have changed, but some shifts are already occurring – many positive for Liberals, some not so easy to adjust to. Positive changes include:-

Recognition that government is a complex, and constitutional, process, not a matter for populist slogans. Boris Johnson on March 16 th said that Britain’s strength as ‘a mature liberal democracy’ was that we could manage to bring together broad national consent to difficult measures to combat the epidemic. That’s a phrase he would never have used 3 months ago, when he was talking of ‘the will of the people’ and ‘people versus Parliament’. This will make it harder for Right-wingers to push through the curbs on parliamentary and judicial scrutiny they hoped for through the planned commission on the constitution.

International cooperation has trumped nationalist assertion. Viruses don’t respect national sovereignty; sharing information with other governments, their health services and research laboratories, are self-evidently needed to combat the pandemic. Johnson’s conversion here is reluctant and incomplete; he’s still committed to leaving the European Medicines Agency (risking delay in access to new drugs) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (set up with UK support in the wake of the Sars epidemic). But we can mobilise this argument against our Vote Leave government.

Experts have regained the government’s (and the public’s?) respect. The PM has to listen to the Chief Medical Officer and others, and restrain his instinct to crack jokes about serious and complex topics. Experts are ‘the liberal elite’ whom populists denigrate, who look at evidence rather than gut instincts.

The idea of ‘the public interest’ is back; and of civil servants as working for the public, national interest.

Public service broadcasting is demonstrating why it’s a national asset. The BBC is a trusted source of information, and a link between political leaders and public in a crisis – something that the USA lacks and is suffering from.

There’s at least one change that Liberals will not welcome, however, and that libertarians will choke on. A social crisis of this severity emphasises the value of community as against individualism. Grabbing as many packets of pasta and loo rolls for your own family, pushing elderly shoppers out of the way if necessary, is clearly anti-social. Committed libertarians in the USA have driven up gun purchases in recent weeks: no trust in government, and little cooperation with neighbours, for them. The strength of local communities pulling together, and of recognising the need for solidarity across our national community, is reinforced by a crisis like this.

Restrictions on liberty and privacy also become more acceptable: not only in Britain but across the world, with Chinese propagandists already beginning to claim that their strict social discipline has saved lives. Liberals are rightly hostile to such claims. But those of us who are social liberals by conviction have to strike a delicate balance between individual freedom and community safety and solidarity – which has always been one of the most difficult issues to resolve within the liberal tradition. Part of our response should be to champion local initiatives, local communities, and local democracy against overcentralised direction.

There’s a long way to go before we emerge from this national and global emergency. Meanwhile we should be looking for every opportunity to argue that our values, our approach to politics, fit what is needed to rebuild and recover far better than the populist simplicities that have debased politics in Britain and other democratic countries in recent years.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.