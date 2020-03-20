Tom Arms

Observations of an Expat: Let’s go for a cruise

By | Fri 20th March 2020 - 12:33 pm

Embed from Getty Images

It is time to think about a cruise. Or, how about a visit to a stately home or an empty school?

All of these are places where beds could be placed for the victims of Coronavirus. And places to put beds are the first things needed for the anticipated thousands, possibly tens of thousands, of patients with which the already overstretched NHS hospitals will be unable to cope.

There are other accommodation possibilities. Top of the list – private hospitals. They already have administrative and nursing staffs. Most of the doctors work in the public and private sector. There are 28 private hospitals in London alone. In the UK as a whole there are an estimated 30,000 private beds.

Schools are shutting and will remain shut until September. There are 32,770 schools in the UK. Empty classrooms, halls and corridors can be filled if necessary. Also available are leisure centres with their vast sports halls and universities. All of these will be empty and could be pressed into service and low-paid staff who would otherwise be at home worrying about how to find money for food and rent could be very usefully employed.

Stately homes are a traditional source of instant hospitals. There are 1,650 stately homes in the UK. Many of them saw hospital service during World War I and World War II. People will not be visiting these homes during the pandemic. They will be empty and waiting to contribute as they have in the past.

Back to the cruise ships. President Trump has  offered New York City a military hospital ship to help that city cope with the coronavirus crisis. There are an estimated 550,000 passenger berths on ships involved in the world cruising industry. These ships and their crews are now idling in ports. They and their crews can be pressed into service, not just in developed counties, but in developing countries practically devoid of proper medical facilities.

It is vital that facilities are available to the developing world. Covid-19 is a pandemic which means it is a global problem which can only be solved by international cooperation. Checking the spread in just the relatively wealthy UK, Europe and America would be short-sighted. The virus could easily take hold in the developing world in such a way that those countries become a launch pad for a renewed attack on the developed world.

Identifying and preparing the physical infrastructure is only part of the solution. Also needed is the medical equipment and staff to run it. Respirators are the biggest problem. The British government is pressing the manufacturing sector to retool to produce more respirators.

As for staff, retired nurses and doctors are being urged to return to work. The government may also want to consider pressing into service those who have recovered from the virus and are now immune. There also about 7 million 16 to 22-year-olds with several vital qualities: they are less vulnerable to the disease; they are out of school and university and bored stiff; and they are generally keen to help. If necessary, introduce a conscripted Health Army to help maintain essential services and do the basic hospital work that could help free up trained medical staff.

All of the above may appear to some as spreading alarm and despondency. Well, the medical experts are unanimous that things are going to be worse. Yesterday (18 March) 417 people died in one day in Italy. As the scout motto goes: Be Prepared.

* Journalist Tom Arms is vice-chairman and secretary of Tooting Liberal Democrats and a regular contributor to Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 20th Mar - 1:29pm
    Chris Cory 20th Mar '20 - 11:48am,,, Your 'market' created the 'hand-to-mouth' economy of Amazon, Uber, et al...Billionaires living off workers on poverty wages with...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 20th Mar - 1:23pm
    Chris Cory, it is self-evident that the functioning of the market does not of itself create sufficient jobs for everyone that needs a job to...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th Mar - 1:13pm
    @ Joe Bourke Glad you made that point just now, Joe. What's happening now proves that devolution was the right thing to do. Where it...
  • User AvatarMary Reid 20th Mar - 12:51pm
    @Fiona - I offered to pay my cleaner by weekly standing order from now on, whether or not she works, and I'm delighted she has...
  • User AvatarTony Miller 20th Mar - 12:45pm
    It would be interesting to see a reasoned study of why Finland abandoned its trial of a universal benefit in 2018, which no-one has mentioned...
  • User AvatarGordon 20th Mar - 12:41pm
    This is a good wish list for a leader’s qualities and abilities but unfortunately, we can’t specify then get what we want. For one thing...