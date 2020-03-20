Covid-19: Radical economic measures must be considered

Embed from Getty Images

As a freelance musician and actor, I have seen and spoken to a lot of self-employed colleagues and friends recently about their fears regarding Covid-19. Obviously the number one priority must be the health and well-being of the general public, but the government must also consider how best to protect its citizens and businesses from financial ruin.

The measures announced to protect small and medium-sized businesses will hopefully help to prevent firms from closing (though for many even this will be too late, and I know of several that have already folded), but protection for the self-employed – an estimated 6 million people – is still a glaring omission.

The introduction of ESA claims being made available to the self-employed who are advised to self-isolate is, on the face of it, very welcome. However, without wishing to look this particular gift horse in the mouth, it does not address the root of the problem. A one-off payment of less than £100 for a week of self-isolation will do very little to help those who have lost thousands of pounds worth of work and do not know when bookings and contracts will pick up again.

I have spoken to people who work as entertainers in care homes who now face cancelled bookings with no compensation; musicians who have had to abandon entire tours; actors who have had several months’ worth of work put on hold indefinitely, perhaps permanently. Even a dentist who, despite working for the NHS, counts as self-employed and is therefore not entitled to sick pay.

Covid-19 is likely to cause a significant number of deaths, but these could be outstripped by deaths caused by economic hardship, unemployment and increased levels of homelessness that we are bound to see in the coming months. As expected, it turns out the ‘flexible workforce’ that has long been advocated by conservatives (both small and large ‘c’) is a one-way street, proving resolutely inflexible for workers trapped in it. It seems likely that Britain’s patchwork, deunionised gig economy will soon be exposed in the harshest of ways.

We are told that these are unprecedented times which even the Health Secretary has compared to the Blitz. Yet this has not been reflected by the introduction of the kind of radical policies needed to get people through. A number of banks are now offering mortgage ‘holidays’, but we cannot rely on the benevolence of the free market to treat individuals with compassion and kindness. Besides, it doesn’t take into consideration the problems that private renters are likely to face. Rent and mortgage holidays should be made available to anyone who requests them, without conditions. While this may seem unfair on private landlords, losses incurred by the drop in rent would be offset by the mortgage holiday.

In addition to this, there is a strong argument for the introduction of a temporary universal basic income, perhaps for a 2 or 3 month period. Again, this should not be means-tested, which would no doubt be cumbersome, costly and ineffective. It is difficult for many self-employed people and small business owners to quantify the losses that they are incurring, so they should not be asked to prove it. Of course, a policy like this would be expensive, but the social and financial cost of dragging many thousands of people into poverty through government inaction makes it an option worthy of serious consideration.

I’m not an economist. I can’t say with any confidence that these policies would be economically viable. But the drip-feed of half-measures and placebos that we have seen so far has not reassured me that the current administration has any idea of the scale of the problems many are facing. It has meant that millions are scared for their future and wondering how they will be able to sustain themselves. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented and radical measures.

* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham