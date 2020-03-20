The Voice

Ed Davey launches Coronavirus Community Taskforce

Fri 20th March 2020

Acting leader of the party,Ed Davey has sent the following communication to party members:

On Monday, I emailed asking members to pause their normal campaigning and prioritise community action to help those affected by coronavirus. Since then I’ve been overwhelmed by the response.

Day in, day out, Liberal Democrats all over the country do all they can for their communities. But now, when it counts more than ever, you’re stepping up to protect the most vulnerable in our society. I couldn’t be prouder to be a Liberal Democrat today.

Our team has put together a resource kit to help you help your community. We’ll be adding to this kit all the time – please share it widely.

But as this outbreak worsens, there’s more we need to do. This coming weekend should have been our huge National Action Weekend for the elections this spring. In light of the cancellation of those elections, we need to turn our people power and resources to the matter at hand.

That’s why I have launched a Coronavirus Community Taskforce.

It’s time to do what Liberal Democrats do best. We’re campaigners and community champions. We know what works, and our members are fizzing with new and innovative ideas. We need to use our knowledge, resources, and true care for our communities for support for the most vulnerable.

To find out how to get started with the Taskforce, click here: www.libdems.org.uk/coronavirus.

I’ve asked Sir Stuart Etherington, who has been the Chief Executive of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations since 1994, to Chair our group.

We also recognise that this is a difficult time for all of you. It’s completely normal to be feeling anxious or worried, especially if you or someone you know is vulnerable.

We’re in the process of putting together mental health resources for our members. In the meantime, I’ve found this advice from Mind really useful – www.mind.org.uk/information-support/coronavirus-and-your-wellbeing/.

Each and every one of us needs to do what we can during this difficult time. I’m so proud of everything you’ve already done, and I know you’ll step up to do whatever more you can.

Please take care of yourselves, your families, and your communities.

