Bailing out the Airline Sector

Earlier this month, the UK regional airline Flybe became the first victim in the airline sector of the coronavirus outbreak, after failing to secure a £100 government-guaranteed refinancing package.

This week UK airline bosses are calling for an immediate multibillion-pound emergency bailout to prevent the industry from potentially being wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Atlantic’s chairman Peter Norris has written to the Prime Minister y saying the airline industry needs emergency government support worth 7.5 billion pounds or risks the loss of tens of thousands of jobs,

British Airways has warned, “We can no longer sustain our current level of employment and jobs would be lost – perhaps for a short term, perhaps longer term.”

Ryanair told the staff they may be forced to take leave from Monday. The crew may be allocated to take unpaid leave due to cancelled flights and schedule changes.

The Unite union said that without the government’s help thousands of jobs were under threat. Its comments come on the back of a call from pilots’ union Balpa for ministers to act immediately to prevent UK aviation “being wiped out” by the pandemic.

Unite’s four-point plan includes a proposal that the government should consider taking a financial stake in airlines and airports to help ensure their survival.

This highlights the need to review the way in which the aviation industry is taxed. Flight paths are ‘land’ and a public resource. They are managed by a private-public partnership company, National Air Traffic Control Services NTCS), which was set up to distance air traffic control from the Civil Aviation Authority (the CAA), which is responsible for overall regulation. Applying the principles on which land value taxation is based, we might say that air traffic should be limited by decisions about the number of flight paths that are permitted. These flight paths can then be allocated through the leasing by auction of landing and take-off slots. Under such a regime, the government would get rid of duties and surcharges, which are a complex and clumsy way of rationing air space which is, of its nature, limited. If the present duties and surcharges are phased out, the landing slots will be worth more and the government will get its revenue anyway.

By bringing landing slots back into public ownership it becomes possible to kill two birds with one stone. Airlines can receive the funding they require from

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.