Jane Dodds writes: Why UBI is the only way forward

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen the spread of Corona Virus continue at a frightening pace. Countries around the world are taking increasingly more authoritarian steps to try and contain the spread before it is too late to stop it.

A consequence of this has been millions of people left in limbo, unsure of what they’re going to do as the lockdown increases. Across the UK schools have closed and many businesses are slowly shutting down due to concerns over staff/customer safety and lack of custom.

But as the UK grinds to a halt, people’s lives simply do not stop. People still have bills coming in, they still have a mortgage/rent to pay and they still need to be able to put food on their table. However, for many even funding these bare essentials will be difficult.

Many small and independent shops are having to lay off staff or close outright, this means for many thousands of people their source of income and livelihood disappears overnight. I welcome the recent moves by the UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments to support small businesses, but they simply haven’t gone far enough to support people themselves.

So, what happens if you lose your job due to Covid-19? You’re either forced to try and find a new job very quickly (almost impossible given the economic standstill) or apply for Universal Credit.

Universal Credit is an abhorrent system, one which lacks any compassion or grounding in reality. How is someone supposed to go five weeks without any support? How are they supposed to feed their families and keep up with their bills on just £80 a week?

The answer is they cannot, because our welfare system is broken and fails to address even a person’s basic needs. This is why something needs to change, why we need bold and radical action to support people during this global pandemic.

It is clear – implementing a Universal Basic Income is the only way forward.

Rolling out UBI would allow us to ensure everyone is supported, no matter their circumstances. It would restore fairness and compassion to our welfare system, ensuring no one is forced to go without or simply ‘get by’ on poverty level benefits.

UBI is an innately liberal idea. It empowers individuals to take ownership and control over their lives – giving them the freedom to make meaningful choices without having to worry about where their next paycheque is coming from. It is a hand up, not a handout.

I have long believed, and argued, that moving to a system of Universal Basic Income is the only way we can address the challenges of the future, namely automation and the increasingly digital global economy. However, due to this new pandemic the need for change becomes that much more urgent.

It’s heartening to see many of our MPs voice their support for this initiative, and that over half our Parliamentary Party have signed an Early Day Motion in Parliament calling for the Government to roll out UBI now – but warm words are not enough.

We need to be out there leading on this issue, giving it our full vocal support as the only meaningful way to support people during this pandemic.

This could be our one chance to get this meaningful change passed, so we cannot afford to squander the opportunity. I hope the leadership will take heed of this and join the growing ranks of parties who are backing the calls for UBI.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats