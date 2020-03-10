Minimum Income Guarantee

The purpose of politics can be said to be to resolve conflicts among different groups in society that arise from conflicting economic and generational interests. Developing compromise solutions that can promote harmony and good societal relations are the raison d’être for political parties.

The post-war welfare state delivering health and education services free at the point of use is such a compromise. So too is the social security safety net.

There were weaknesses in the Beveridge plan, particularly around the problem of marrying universal benefits with widely varying levels of rents across the country. Societal changes since Beveridge’s day have also seen unprecedented growth in single-parent families and the length of time spent in retirement.

Additionally, wide gaps have appeared in the rates of subsistence available to pensioners via the state pension and lower rates available to working-age claimants, especially those under 25.

The recent Fairer Share for All paper proposed to ‘pilot a secure income guarantee to test the impact of introducing an unconditional element to the benefits system’.

At present, there are two principal methods directed at providing income support to the lower paid and or unemployed.

The first is a personal tax allowance of £12,500 worth £2,500 to a basic rate taxpayer, and a national insurance threshold of £8,632 worth £1036 in employee national insurance savings.

The second is universal credit with a basic allowance worth £317.62 per month for single claimants over 25.

The first proposition here is to reinstate equality between the personal tax allowance and NI threshold such that each is equal to £12,500 and to make these allowances available as tax reducer. The difference between a personal allowance and a tax reducer is tax relief is restricted to basic rate tax, so higher rate taxpayers receive the exact same amount of tax relief as basic rate taxpayers. The combined rate of tax and NI relief would be £4,000 or £333.33 per month. The increase in the NI threshold is more than offset by limiting tax relief to the basic rate for higher rate taxpayers and higher employer contributions from withdrawal of the NI threshold (NI relief for smaller employers would continue to apply).

The second proposition is to increase the universal credit basic allowance to £333.33 per person and make it not subject to withdrawal. This can be effected by increasing the universal credit work allowance to £12,500 and maintaining the allowance in line with the tax and NI thresholds. Currently, the work allowance is £6,036 (£3,444 for those in receipt of housing benefit). Initial funding for benefit increases would come from unfreezing fuel duty and restricting relief on pension contributions to basic rate.

This then becomes the minimum income guarantee. The same level of benefit (£4000 per year) could be made available to eligible students in full-time education as a maintenance grant or in a training program with top-up maintenance loans for the neediest students. So would carers allowance be based on this sum.

The tax allowance/NI threshold/Work Allowance of £12,500 would be increased in successive budgets to bring it to the equivalent of a full-time minimum wage i.e. currently circa £16,250 or an equivalent guaranteed minimum benefit/tax reducer of £100 per week/£5200 per year excluding means-tested benefits.

To address persistent poverty arising from long-term unemployment, a minimum income guarantee should be supplemented with a job guarantee scheme run by local authorities focused on a staffing pool to aid in delivery of publically provided childcare services, adult social care, youth services, environmental clean-up programs; and training as teaching assistants and paramedics among others.

The minimum income guarantee does not remove the need for supplementary means-tested benefits and higher allowances for families and the disabled. But coupled with a job guarantee scheme at minimum wage it goes a long way to making work pay and providing a route out of poverty.

It is the kind of societal compromise that can help to build solidarity and that a healthy political system should be capable of delivering.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.