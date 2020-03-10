Reducing income inequality

This is the second of three articles on housing

Huge profits are being made out of housing when the Government estimates 4,266 people are sleeping rough. For example Barratts made pre-tax profits in 2019 of £909.8m – even after paying their Chief Executive £3.6m. Nationwide made £833m after paying its Chief Executive £2.37m and the Government collected £9.3m in Stamp Duty.

There is clearly scope to reduce the price of new houses – but this would have a knock on effect leaving many home owners in negative equity. Therefore the solution lies in addressing income inequality so that everyone is able to afford a roof over their head.

The pay of Chief Executives at businesses on the FTSE 100 index surged 11% during 2017. In contrast average earnings failed to keep pace with inflation, rising just 1.7% with inflation at 2.8%. During the banking crisis whilst the majority suffered austerity those we were led to believe brought about the crisis prospered. As a result of the crisis the share value of the banks fell, but after the Government bailed them out share values rose and half the money paid to RBS went straight out in bonuses which were related to share values.

There are now 3.9 million children living in poverty. The Government has focused on making work pay, but two in three children who are in poverty have a parent who is in work. Children brought up in poverty are less likely to do well at school, more likely to have health problems and have a shorter life expectancy.

According to Philip Alston, special rapporteur on extreme poverty to the UN, Government Ministers are in a “state of denial” with a fifth of the UK population UK, amounting to 14 million people, living in poverty.

At just 29% of national average earnings Britain has one of the lowest state pensions in the developed world, with much of Europe paying in excess of 90%. There are 1.9m older people living in poverty many of whom were forced into retirement and condemned to spending the rest of their lives in poverty. In that until 2011 it was perfectly legal to deny people work or retire them on grounds of age alone.

The funding crisis in health and social care could well be eased by increasing the state pension, to reduce demand, in that 4/5ths of the expenditure of the NHS goes on older people and there is a correlation between income and demand upon the NHS. £19.6bn was spent treating malnutrition amongst older people in 2017.

Perhaps legislation is required to restrict the pay of the highest paid Director / Employee of a company (including the banks and utilities and Chief Executives and Chairmen) to an agreed multiple of the lowest paid and bonuses to an agreed percentage of profits (not related to share values or multiples of salaries) and shared pro-rata amongst all who contributed.

Clearly this would not apply to people who get royalties from record or book sales or patents or fill theatres etc but to all those who are appointed to jobs in pre-existing companies. It is thought that Bob Diamond, a former Chief Executive of Barclays, took £125m out of the bank for his personal use during his five year tenure whilst making 30,000 people redundant and leaving counter staff over worked and customers queuing for service.

* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services who for the past twelve years has been presenting a weekly current affairs / campaigning programme on Express FM between October and Easter.