Reducing income inequality

This is the second of three articles on housing
Huge profits are being made out of housing when the Government estimates 4,266 people are sleeping rough. For example Barratts made pre-tax profits in 2019 of £909.8m – even after paying their Chief Executive £3.6m. Nationwide made £833m after paying its Chief Executive £2.37m and the Government collected £9.3m in Stamp Duty.
There is clearly scope to reduce the price of new houses – but this would have a knock on effect leaving many home owners in negative equity. Therefore the solution lies in addressing income inequality so that everyone is able to afford a roof over their head.
The pay of Chief Executives at businesses on the FTSE 100 index surged 11% during 2017. In contrast average earnings failed to keep pace with inflation, rising just 1.7% with inflation at 2.8%. During the banking crisis whilst the majority suffered austerity those we were led to believe brought about the crisis prospered. As a result of the crisis the share value of the banks fell, but after the Government bailed them out share values rose and half the money paid to RBS went straight out in bonuses which were related to share values.
There are now 3.9 million children living in poverty. The Government has focused on making work pay, but two in three children who are in poverty have a parent who is in work. Children brought up in poverty are less likely to do well at school, more likely to have health problems and have a shorter life expectancy.
According to Philip Alston, special rapporteur on extreme poverty to the UN, Government Ministers are in a “state of denial” with a fifth of the UK population UK, amounting to 14 million people, living in poverty.
At just 29% of national average earnings Britain has one of the lowest state pensions in the developed world, with much of Europe paying in excess of 90%. There are 1.9m older people living in poverty many of whom were forced into retirement and condemned to spending the rest of their lives in poverty. In that until 2011 it was perfectly legal to deny people work or retire them on grounds of age alone.
The funding crisis in health and social care could well be eased by increasing the state pension, to reduce demand, in that 4/5ths of the expenditure of the NHS goes on older people and there is a correlation between income and demand upon the NHS. £19.6bn was spent treating malnutrition amongst older people in 2017.
Perhaps legislation is required to restrict the pay of the highest paid Director / Employee of a company (including the banks and utilities and Chief Executives and Chairmen) to an agreed multiple of the lowest paid and bonuses to an agreed percentage of profits (not related to share values or multiples of salaries) and shared pro-rata amongst all who contributed.
Clearly this would not apply to people who get royalties from record or book sales or patents or fill theatres etc but to all those who are appointed to jobs in pre-existing companies. It is thought that Bob Diamond, a former Chief Executive of Barclays, took £125m out of the bank for his personal use during his five year tenure whilst making 30,000 people redundant and leaving counter staff over worked and customers queuing for service.
* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services who for the past twelve years has been presenting a weekly current affairs / campaigning programme on Express FM between October and Easter.
I very much welcome this. As a party we need to take poverty seriously. We must consider not only the poor but also those who are threatened with poverty. Those for example who are threatened with redundancy, and those in poor health and have to struggle on at work. Apart from any consideration of electoral advantage or disadvantage this is the right thing to do.
Another excellent article from Chris Perry. I hope the leadership hopefuls and the rest of the parliamentary party have taken note.
It would also be helpful if the Social Liberal Forum, as Chris has done, endorsed the Alston Report and lobbied the parliamentary party to campaign on it. How about it, SLF ?
Yet another example of the ill thought out ‘bedroom tax’ legacy from the Coalition days…. BBC News today.
“The government must stop applying the so-called “bedroom tax” to domestic abuse survivors fleeing their partners, 44 MPs have written in a letter seen by the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show. One rape survivor, living in a home adapted for her safety, had her housing benefits cut because of her spare room. The European Court of Human Rights said her case was discriminatory. A government bid to appeal was refused”.
The government said it was “carefully considering” the court’s decision – having had the nerve and cheek to appeal. Let’s hope the Lib Dem MPs and leadership hopefuls read, learn and digest should they ever get anywhere near government again.
In what way is this an ‘article about housing’? Everyone knows there is an acute housing crisis in Britain, but I fail to see how nailing a few of the usual fat cat suspects is anything other than a pointless knee jerk gesture. The issue of housing need was raised here notionally in other recent contributions, but so far nobody in our party seems to have a clue how to solve it. Last September, the only Conference motion relating to housing concerned Assured Shorthold Tenancies. This Spring there is nothing – in fact I just cancelled my trip to York, not because of Coronavirus, but out of despair at the lack of inspiration and engagement with substantive issues on the agenda.
I re-joined the party last year because I wanted to support the Remain cause. Significantly, that was the only major issue on the agenda in Bournemouth; in fact, it is the only really big idea to emerge from the party in a decade. In the case of housing, and most other spheres, our party lacks the leadership and creativity to provide a clear strategic objective, that encompasses delivery as well as aspiration.
The demoralising impact of this current example is more in its puny narrowness of vision than its ineffectiveness. As such, it is emblematic of the failure of our party to come up with big ideas on the major concerns affecting people today. It appears to the world as though our vision is restricted to niche topics, and worse, the private concerns of special interest lobbies.
And this is the crux of the matter, because I suspect the party will soon start to lose members and supporters like me. You won’t hear much, or know why, but we will simply drift away for want of any real sign of serious political competence and inspiration.
Do we have multiple crises to address?
Climate degradation?
Housing?
Wealth creation, storage and distribution?
Ditto power?
Optional, often hybrid, foreign conflicts and interferences usually presented as “help and kindness”?
Infrastructure degradation?
Corporate media news manipulation and state interference with “The Media”?
( Might the Assange case also raise questions about state interference with our judicial system?)
Might we have some research, discussion, policies and ACTIONS on some, if not all, plus any others?
I disagree entirely.
Companies are owned by the shareholders. The state has no role in telling shareholders to limit what they pay to their employees. It is up to Barclays shareholders to decide what they pay the bank’s CEO, and nobody else.
India has such limits, and they are one of the reasons why India’s economy performs less well than it could.
“There is clearly scope to reduce the price of new houses – but this would have a knock on effect leaving many home owners in negative equity.”
A significant fall in house prices would also collapse the economy. The UK economy floats on a sea of private debt with house and land used as collateral . It’s all been done as a deliberate choice. Someone in the UK has to be in deficit. The Govt has decided that Govt deficits are a bad thing so they’ve simply shifted the burden to the private sector.
“Therefore the solution lies in addressing income inequality so that everyone is able to afford a roof over their head.”
I’m not sure I follow this. I would have thought it was more about wealth inequality than income inequality. Consider the, not untypical, situation of owner occupiers living next door to tenants. The properties are similar. Their gross incomes are similar. However the tenants are paying out around £12,000 p.a in rent. The owner occupier’s balance sheet benefits whenever property prices rise.