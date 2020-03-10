Nicholas Chan

It’s Time for Tangible Support for Hong Kong

By | Tue 10th March 2020 - 1:30 pm

Embed from Getty Images

A famous Chinese idiom story is about Liu Bang agreeing on a truce with Xiang Yu; both then forging a treaty of brotherhood. In reality, it was a scheme against Xiang Yu, who is a better battle commander.

Xiang let his guards down and was defeated by Liu. Thus, beginning the Han dynasty. The story is admired as a tactic and recognised with the Chinese idiom 「出爾反爾」, meaning “going back on one’s words”.

Since signing the Joint Declaration which transferred sovereignty of Hong Kong from Britain to China, China has reneged her promises numerous times. The most salient perhaps is the kidnapping of the Causeway Bay Booksellers. Lee Bo, a British Citizen, is one of the victim who was illegally extraterritoriality arrested and detained in Mainland China.

Withal, other breaches of the treaty includes withdrawing the consent of the people of Hong Kong during the drafting of the Basic Law. Beijing has previously expressed goodwill that the elected pre-handover Legislative Council will transition post 1997 till the next General Election, and further guaranteeing that the people of Hong Kong will have a represented voice in drafting the Basic Law.

However, after TianAnMen, these promises were withdrawn. The elected Legislative Council was dissolved on 30th June 1997 and replaced with one that have been meeting across the border in Shenzhen. Whereas the Basic Law drafting committee was also moved to Shenzhen and drafted without a referendum or further consultations.          

Thereby, it is time to stop relying on Beijing’s goodwill but to be resolute in our commitment to the Joint Declaration, underlying the framework where the people of Hong Kong are to govern Hong Kong with universal rights to freedom, the rule of law and maintaining way of life.

The Hong Kong Bill proposed by Alistair Carmichael MP will provide the confidence as Hong Kongers continue their determined fight for democracy. It also demonstrates Britain is ready to undertake tangible assistance to ensure the way of life of Hong Kong can progress.

The tangible encouragement from the Liberal Democrats now is to help forge the Bill into the Hong Kong Act. The Private Members’ Bill requires support from the Government, extensive groundwork campaigning and a bill team.

While this is by no means an elementary feat, the Hong Kong (War Wives and Widows Act) and the British Nationality (Hong Kong) 1997 Act have once begun on the same footing. It will also carry on Paddy Ashdown’s legacy in liberal, social democracy; courage and vision that constituents have always respected the Liberal Democrats. 

We can no longer ignore human rights abuses. One year on, Hong Kong is not giving up and no one is backing down from the fight for democracy; rights and freedoms they were destined for under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’. Liberal Democrats, please support Motion F4 at the Spring Conference. Vote to support Hong Kong at 9:30 a.m, Saturday morning.

Find out more on the upcoming Hong Kong elections scheduled for September in this article.

* Nicholas is a Liberal Democrat member & Lib Dem Campaigner for Hong Kong.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRodney Watts 10th Mar - 7:00pm
    After 37 years as an activist I stopped membership in 2011 and joined again last April because of Brexit but deeply disappointed by leadership. Another...
  • User AvatarRodney Watts 10th Mar - 6:55pm
    I am a Jewish Devonian who, for the last 12 years has lived in Co Durham. My wife was born in Bradford E, and had...
  • User AvatarPeter 10th Mar - 6:51pm
    Thomas, thinking about the balance point, it is probably related to intensive care beds. If the demand on these is soaring out of control the...
  • User Avatarexpats 10th Mar - 6:40pm
    TCO 10th Mar '20 - 11:12am..... For someone who repeated asks for their questions to be answered you are rather adroit at avoiding answering those...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 10th Mar - 6:01pm
    Katharine, This letter was signed by 50 LibDem PPCs last November "We, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidates for the 2019 election, wish to highlight the...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 10th Mar - 5:42pm
    @n hunter “Elective dictatorship” was coined by Lord Hailsham in 1976.