Good luck to Harry Ashcroft and team in today’s by-election in the Till and Wylye Valley ward of Wiltshire Council.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of Conservative councillor Darren Henry, who was elected MP for Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire in the December general election.

You can read Harry Ashcroft’s busy Facebook page here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.