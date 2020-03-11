NewsHound

4.4% swing to Lib Dems in Wiltshire by-election

By | Wed 11th March 2020 - 12:04 am

Well done to Harry Ashcroft and the team for achieving a 4.4% to the Lib Dems from the Conservatives in the Wiltshire Council by-election today.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of the Conservative councillor, who was elected as the MP for Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

