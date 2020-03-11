4.4% swing to Lib Dems in Wiltshire by-election

Well done to Harry Ashcroft and the team for achieving a 4.4% to the Lib Dems from the Conservatives in the Wiltshire Council by-election today.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of the Conservative councillor, who was elected as the MP for Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire.

After a recount, the results of the Till and Wylye Valley Unitary Division by-election have been confirmed by Returning Officer Terence Herbert. Harry Ashcroft (LD) 623

Kevin Stuart Daley (CON) 637

Timothy John Treslove (LAB) 24 Kevin Stuart Daley has been elected. pic.twitter.com/GQ4KlLBFtE — Wiltshire Council (@wiltscouncil) March 10, 2020

Conservative HOLD Till & Wylye Valley (Wiltshire) with 49.6% (-4.6) of votes. Liberal Democrats were 2nd on 48.5% (+4.4) & Labour 3rd on 1.9% (+0.2). pic.twitter.com/ryVGZpVbFV — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) March 10, 2020

Congratulations to @HarryAshcroftLD for a strong second place in the Till and Wyle Valley By-Election. CON 637 Harry Ashcroft (LD) 623 LAB 24 You have done amazingly well and have a solid base to build in for next time. Onwards and upwards! — 🔶 Lib Dem Beacon 🔶 (@libdembeacon) March 10, 2020

