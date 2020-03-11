Singapore, do the Conservatives know what they are asking for?

Singapore is often depicted as an authoritarian dictatorship come economic paradise. Conservatives like to fantasise about Singapore, seeing it as the prime example of a small state, low-tax, low-regulation economy that they would like to emulate.

But Singapore’s success has been driven by an idea that is antithetical to the Conservative mind: that the state can be as efficient and effective as the market.

Singapore is not the neoliberal paradise it has been heralded as below are four policy areas we could learn from: –

A sovereign wealth fund to accompany fiscal policy: the Singaporean state asserts its primacy in the island-state’s economy. Compulsory purchase-orders are common; the state frequently buys private turf for the public good. Singapore has built one of the world’s richest sovereign wealth funds, Temasek, which is accountable to Singapore’s Ministry of Finance. It helps to finance the state’s long-term infrastructure projects and, in many ways, resembles the UK’s Green Investment Bank, which the Conservatives sold off in 2015.

With politicians, “What you pay is what you get”. Singaporean politicians are paid considerably more than their Western counterparts. To reduce corruption Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first Prime Minister, pegged public salaries to the private sector. His motivation was to incentivise the most talented people to pursue a career in politics, judging that an improvement in the quality of governance justified the higher wage bill. The Singaporean Prime Minister earns more than £1,000,000 while a minister earns over £600,000. If a similar approach were taken for local government elections in the UK, we might encourage a higher level of scrutiny and interest in local government elections, attract more candidates and provide well-paid jobs across the country, rather than pension pots for Tory councillors.

The home ownership rate in Singapore is 91%. More than 80% of Singaporeans live in housing built by the government, which also provides financing to help them access It. Singapore’s Housing and Development Board wouldn’t be a bad place to look for inspiration as we struggle to confront our own housing crisis. It was influenced by the UK’s own Addison report, published by the Liberal MP Dr Christopher Addison in 1919.

Most controversially, stringent press regulations. Lee Kuan Yew was once questioned by an American correspondent on Singapore’s restrictions on the right to free speech. He responded, “we will not allow the media to play the role of judge, jury and executioner as it does in America”. As a result, Singapore has no press barons. Singaporean media companies are required to be PLCs, and the size of the stake someone can own is capped to prevent media tycoons from buying a media outlet and using it to control the mediascape. In Singapore, a wannabe politician would never be able to make a name for themselves by inventing falsehoods to sell stories because the Singaporean government fiercely defends itself in the courts of law. It has successfully sued The Economist, The New York Times and Bloomberg for libel. By contrast, the European Commission has refused to take a similar approach to the many falsehoods peddled about it. Look how that turned out.

Lee Kuan Yew was prone to point out that many of the anti-democratic measures he was criticised for came from the British legal system Singapore inherited. The difference was that he used them.

* David Chadwick is a Liberal Democrat member and works as a Data Privacy Consultant in the City of London. He is the former Vice-Chair of Liberal Democrats in Europe.