Isolation diary: Watching TV

I don’t usually view TV during the day, apart from the rolling news, and that hasn’t changed since we have been in isolation. We don’t watch any news, on any media, after 7pm and by 8pm we are ready to sit on the sofa and relax with light entertainment.

Having been brought up on the Radio Times I do like the the weekly rhythm of watching my favourite programmes as they are broadcast.

So that means Would I Lie To You on Mondays. I don’t care how many repeats I watch, the inspired combination of Lee Mack, David Mitchell and Rob Brydon is guaranteed to keep me laughing throughout.

Then we always enjoy The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesdays in aid of StandUp4Cancer. Once they had worked though this year’s episodes, Channel 4 started showing repeats. Yesterday’s offering with Lee Mack (again) was priceless.

Wednesdays bring us the The Repair Shop on BBC1. This was a show my husband had spotted when it was in the early evening slot and it well deserved being promoted to prime time. It combines gentle family stories with the real skill and artistry of the craftspeople who repair much loved objects.

On Thursdays we abandon broadcast TV for the weekly National Theatre at Home offering. This week it will be Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo in Antony and Cleopatra. These productions were all originally shown live from the National for event cinema, and are now made available for one week only on YouTube.

On Fridays we look forward to BBC1’s Have I Got News For You, which has now found its form again having floundered a bit with the unfamiliar technology during the early weeks of lockdown.

Around these fixed features we weave box sets. At the moment we are halfway through Normal People, which is a delight. Before that Alex Garland’s Devs kept us intrigued. And I am following Dynamo: Beyond Belief for its mindbending illusions. At the weekend we often watch full-length films on Netflix.

The only soap I follow is The Archers. Ambridge is, famously, the only place in the UK which is not in lockdown. The pub is open, couples meet, split up and get back together again, a wedding is being planned – at least it was until the end of last week when the recorded episodes finally ran out. One long running storyline was finally resolved just in time, but another one, on the serious issue of modern slavery, has been left hanging. Scripts have been hastily rewritten so they could be recorded under lockdown, and we can expect rather too many monologues when we finally get to hear them at the end of the month. In the meantime we are being treated to key episodes from the archives.

I have left the best to last – Gogglebox on Friday evenings on Channel 4, the perfect format for lockdown. It has carried on exactly as before. Jenny and Lee, Phil and Sophie, Mary and Giles, and the rottweilers still pontificating on TV programmes and the world in general. My ultimate episode would be one in which they are filmed watching themselves on Gogglebox.

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.