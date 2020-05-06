How the pandemic exposed the stark inequalities of our society

High deaths within BME communities – CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO

COVID-19 has devastated the lives of people of all faiths and nationalities. Yet, there are increasing indications that the Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) community in the UK has been disproportionately affected. This bias towards those of BAME origin suffering most, and more acutely, is also reflected in the US Afro-American population.

Since the government’s delay in imposing lockdown, I have seen the tragic loss of people from BAME communities in London and across the UK, and how COVID-19 restrictions have exacerbated the respective families’ grief.

Mohammed Rakib, who lost his aunt to COVID-19, said: “My aunt, a lifelong asthma sufferer, was admitted to hospital a few weeks ago where she was kept in for observation. Within hours of being sent home, she started displaying symptoms of COVID-19. On readmittance to hospital, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. We were not permitted to see her, so she died alone just four days later. Friends and neighbours have also lost relatives, and I now have another aunt in a hospital with COVID-19.”

He has since lost two members of his family, with another seriously unwell.

NHS England and Public Health England will be undertaking an inquiry into the reasons why people of BAME origin suffer more from COVID-19. Still, the review must strike a balance between investigating clinical and socio-economic causes. Concerns about a possible link between the ethnicity of a patient and the outcome of any treatment in the UK were first raised when Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), publicly questioned the reason why the first ten doctors in the UK who died from Covid-19 were all from ethnic minorities.

It has long been known that Black and Asian communities in the UK have a higher rate of – and a predisposition to – diabetes, heart disease and hypertension; diseases that can weaken the immune system. Also, inner-city areas have poorer air quality, with a higher level of Nitrous Oxides.

The appointment of Sir Trevor Philips, former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)to lead the enquiry into BAME deaths from Covid-19 risks undermining confidence in the enquiry findings for certain Black and Ethnic Minority communities, as he is currently suspended from the Labour party over allegations of Islamophobia.

Therefore, in leading this enquiry, will the voices of Black and Ethnic communities truly be heard, or will the results be skewed to fit in with the government’s existing presumptions?

We all welcome the return of our Prime Minister from his brush with death. Still, we should not ignore the fact that Boris Johnson missed five consecutive Cobra meetings ignored advice on not shaking hands, and is head of a government that has consistently failed to provide frontline NHS workers with the PPE they need to do their jobs.

The pandemic has exposed the stark inequalities of our society and structural weaknesses that already existed. Once the formal review has revealed why BAME communities are disproportionately affected, once this is over, our government must devise a social contract that benefits everyone and segregates no one.

* Rabina Khan is a councillor and Special Advisor for Lib Dem House of Lords