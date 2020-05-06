Rabina Khan

How the pandemic exposed the stark inequalities of our society

By | Wed 6th May 2020 - 3:00 pm

High deaths within BME communities – CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO

COVID-19 has devastated the lives of people of all faiths and nationalities. Yet, there are increasing indications that the Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) community in the UK has been disproportionately affected. This bias towards those of BAME origin suffering most, and more acutely, is also reflected in the US Afro-American population.

Since the government’s delay in imposing lockdown, I have seen the tragic loss of people from BAME communities in London and across the UK, and how COVID-19 restrictions have exacerbated the respective families’ grief.  

Mohammed Rakib, who lost his aunt to COVID-19, said: “My aunt, a lifelong asthma sufferer, was admitted to hospital a few weeks ago where she was kept in for observation. Within hours of being sent home, she started displaying symptoms of COVID-19. On readmittance to hospital, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. We were not permitted to see her, so she died alone just four days later. Friends and neighbours have also lost relatives, and I now have another aunt in a hospital with COVID-19.”

 He has since lost two members of his family, with another seriously unwell.

 NHS England and Public Health England will be undertaking an inquiry into the reasons why people of BAME origin suffer more from COVID-19. Still, the review must strike a balance between investigating clinical and socio-economic causes. Concerns about a possible link between the ethnicity of a patient and the outcome of any treatment in the UK were first raised when Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), publicly questioned the reason why the first ten doctors in the UK who died from Covid-19 were all from ethnic minorities. 

It has long been known that Black and Asian communities in the UK have a higher rate of – and a predisposition to – diabetes, heart disease and hypertension; diseases that can weaken the immune system. Also, inner-city areas have poorer air quality, with a higher level of Nitrous Oxides.

The appointment of Sir Trevor Philips, former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)to lead the enquiry into BAME deaths from Covid-19 risks undermining confidence in the enquiry findings for certain Black and Ethnic Minority communities, as he is currently suspended from the Labour party over allegations of Islamophobia.

Therefore, in leading this enquiry, will the voices of Black and Ethnic communities truly be heard, or will the results be skewed to fit in with the government’s existing presumptions?

We all welcome the return of our Prime Minister from his brush with death. Still, we should not ignore the fact that Boris Johnson missed five consecutive Cobra meetings ignored advice on not shaking hands, and is head of a government that has consistently failed to provide frontline NHS workers with the PPE they need to do their jobs.

The pandemic has exposed the stark inequalities of our society and structural weaknesses that already existed. Once the formal review has revealed why BAME communities are disproportionately affected, once this is over, our government must devise a social contract that benefits everyone and segregates no one.

* Rabina Khan is a councillor and Special Advisor for Lib Dem House of Lords

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 6th May - 3:36pm
    "Raising welfare benefit payments to the poverty level may well depend on land value capture and consequent taxes on land values for the country to...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 6th May - 3:32pm
    'We have no idea how the changes brought about by CV will play out.' Well, TCO, we can be pretty sure that they will not...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 6th May - 3:32pm
    One of my concerns is that the app is wide open to malicious use. Let's say a user stands in a queue for a supermarket...
  • User AvatarDaniel Walker 6th May - 3:27pm
    @Peter Martin "But, it will just be another tax and won’t make that much difference." I think the point LVT proponents make, and I find...
  • User AvatarGWYN WILLIAMS 6th May - 3:16pm
    @David Evershed I had to look it up as well. https://www.mackinac.org/OvertonWindow
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 6th May - 3:06pm
    Raising welfare benefit payments to the poverty level may well depend on land value capture and consequent taxes on land values for the country to...