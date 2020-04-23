Isolation diary: Wishing Shakespeare a Happy Birthday

Pop-up Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, York 2018

Some people believe that Shakespeare wrote King Lear in lockdown. It appears that wasn’t quite true, since the play was already in production when the Globe was temporarily closed because of plague in 1606. It is more likely that it was influenced by his experiences under an earlier lockdown in 1603.

Bubonic plague was endemic throughout his life, and the Privy Council tried to minimise its impact with actions that sound familiar to us today. The scale was horrendous – London, with a population of only 200,000 lost over 20,000 people to an outbreak of plague in 1592-1593, and a further 30,000 in 1603. And it was not just in London. At different times Shakespeare lost his only son Hamnet as well as three sisters and a brother to the plague in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The rule was that if deaths from the plague exceeded 30 per week in London then all theatres and public venues were to be closed. Red crosses were painted on houses in quarantine.

Closures occurred in 1582, 1593, 1603 and 1606. During the 1593 outbreak Shakespeare wrote his two long narrative poems Venus and Adonis and The Rape of Lucrece.

Shakespeare was living essentially a single life in London, only visiting his family in Stratford occasionally. So when the theatres were closed he could probably get on with his writing without too many distractions.

There have been some memes doing the rounds suggesting that we should all be using our time at home to be creative and productive. I don’t think that is very helpful. People may well find themselves in solitude and with time of their hands, but they may not be psychologically in the right place to be creative. Shakespeare managed it – but then he was totally exceptional.

When I looked around for information for this post (I would hardly call it research since my main reading was Wikipedia) I discovered many conflicting accounts of when the plague closures actually happened and how they affected Shakespeare. I came across this article How Shakespeare’s great escape from the plague changed theatre by James Shapiro, an acclaimed Shakespeare historian, so I have taken his version of events as definitive.

Happy Birthday, William Shakespeare.

