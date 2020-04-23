We need to be working on our post-virus vision now!

Embed from Getty Images

Seldom has there been such a need for care in the way we do politics. We may be right about certain things, but the current surreal situation means that being right isn’t good enough – we have to judge the mood.

It is, for example, entirely legitimate to say that the entire basis on which the Conservatives won an 80-seat mandate just four months ago has been obliterated, that public spending requirements during the coronavirus outbreak have been so great that, once the crisis is over, there must be a new election. But it wouldn’t go down well if we said that now.

What we can do, however, is start planning for the next election (both general and local), and for that we will need a vision. Regardless of how long the current disruption continues, it has been so disruptive as to make the next election a lot like 1945. On that occasion, there was no lack of appreciation for the way Churchill had run the war effort, but when it came to the Britain people wanted after the war, Labour had a vision – essentially a liberal vision, but we’ll let that go – that caught the imagination of the voters.

We need a similar vision for the first post-virus election, whenever it takes place. In some ways the government has done a good job, in others it’s been dreadful, but neither will really matter come the election. What will matter is the future. There’s already a strong suggestion that people don’t want to go back to what we had pre-virus, that they welcome the cooperation and civility that has (largely) characterised the response to Covid-19. The inward looking petty nationalism of Johnson’s election victory could start to look seriously out of sync with the times.

That’s why we need to be working on our vision now. We need to incorporate the good things that have come out of lockdown, and combine them with a picture of a modern-day Britain that doesn’t need a crisis to be comfortable in its own skin.

As liberals, we are uniquely positioned to offer this, and it’s likely to dovetail quite well with whatever platform Keir Starmer develops for Labour. At the heart of this must be a cast-iron condition that any state help for companies will only be given if they play their part in an economy compatible with fighting climate change.

But we Liberal Democrats must also eat a big slice of humble pie. I mention 1945, but I should also mention 2010. Few now criticise Gordon Brown for bailing out the banks in 2008, but the decision to recoup the money by cutting public spending between 2010 and 2018 was wrong, and we were part of that decision. True, we didn’t go along with it willingly, but our fingerprints are on that policy, and some voters haven’t forgiven us for it.

We should be bold about our post-virus vision, but if we want voters to trust us with bringing about a brighter future, we will have to say our mea culpas and show we understand the books must be balanced by those who can most afford to pay.

That is, after all, good liberalism, but we must convince people about what we say, not what we did in 2010.

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.