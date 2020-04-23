Chris Bowers

We need to be working on our post-virus vision now!

By | Thu 23rd April 2020 - 3:17 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Seldom has there been such a need for care in the way we do politics. We may be right about certain things, but the current surreal situation means that being right isn’t good enough – we have to judge the mood.

It is, for example, entirely legitimate to say that the entire basis on which the Conservatives won an 80-seat mandate just four months ago has been obliterated, that public spending requirements during the coronavirus outbreak have been so great that, once the crisis is over, there must be a new election. But it wouldn’t go down well if we said that now.

What we can do, however, is start planning for the next election (both general and local), and for that we will need a vision. Regardless of how long the current disruption continues, it has been so disruptive as to make the next election a lot like 1945. On that occasion, there was no lack of appreciation for the way Churchill had run the war effort, but when it came to the Britain people wanted after the war, Labour had a vision – essentially a liberal vision, but we’ll let that go – that caught the imagination of the voters.

We need a similar vision for the first post-virus election, whenever it takes place. In some ways the government has done a good job, in others it’s been dreadful, but neither will really matter come the election. What will matter is the future. There’s already a strong suggestion that people don’t want to go back to what we had pre-virus, that they welcome the cooperation and civility that has (largely) characterised the response to Covid-19. The inward looking petty nationalism of Johnson’s election victory could start to look seriously out of sync with the times.

That’s why we need to be working on our vision now. We need to incorporate the good things that have come out of lockdown, and combine them with a picture of a modern-day Britain that doesn’t need a crisis to be comfortable in its own skin.

As liberals, we are uniquely positioned to offer this, and it’s likely to dovetail quite well with whatever platform Keir Starmer develops for Labour. At the heart of this must be a cast-iron condition that any state help for companies will only be given if they play their part in an economy compatible with fighting climate change.

But we Liberal Democrats must also eat a big slice of humble pie. I mention 1945, but I should also mention 2010. Few now criticise Gordon Brown for bailing out the banks in 2008, but the decision to recoup the money by cutting public spending between 2010 and 2018 was wrong, and we were part of that decision. True, we didn’t go along with it willingly, but our fingerprints are on that policy, and some voters haven’t forgiven us for it.

We should be bold about our post-virus vision, but if we want voters to trust us with bringing about a brighter future, we will have to say our mea culpas and show we understand the books must be balanced by those who can most afford to pay.

That is, after all, good liberalism, but we must convince people about what we say, not what we did in 2010.

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTom Harney 23rd Apr - 2:43pm
    What I would like to see is pressure for disclosure of what is happening now. The press conferences are little more than daily party political...
  • User AvatarHywel 23rd Apr - 2:29pm
    I'm not sure you can let the day go by without noting Vince's slightly (!) surprising praise for Lenin. "You don't need to be a...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 23rd Apr - 2:00pm
    @ Thomas, I'm afraid Charles Masterman hadn't been an M.P. since 1914 at the time of Lloyd George's illness..... so try somebody else. As to...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 23rd Apr - 1:38pm
    No!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! UKIP colour!
  • User Avatarsuzanne fletcher 23rd Apr - 1:32pm
    just a fact. In 2019 GE I did a LOT of phoning for Tim Farron. half the people who would have been expected to vote...
  • User AvatarThomas 23rd Apr - 1:26pm
    David Raw - I mean, McKenna could have been the compromised leader of the united Liberal Party. With Lloyd George's death, the two factions could...