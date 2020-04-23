You’re invited to our first #LibDemIftar

Embed from Getty Images

Today is the the first day of Ramadan. And because of COVID-19, it’s different this year for Muslims. No family or friends to join the experience so this year it will be virtual. The meal at the end of day, the Iftar, can be shared on Zoom!

Thank you to all those who are joining MPs and others for the very first #LibDemIftar.

Despite it being tough to fast, some members have agreed to have a go and show solidarity with me and other Muslims. Muslims in the country and around the world will be abstaining from food and drink, for a month everyday, from sunset to sunrise. This year will be more challenging for Muslims across the country, like many other faiths, they will be staying at home and abstaining from sharing traditional activities with friends and family.

As a Muslim myself, I have seen many of my brothers and sisters from Christian, Jewish, Tamil and other faith and minority groups celebrate their special festivals on Zoom, through WhatsApp and FaceTime. This has been like no other time in our history. But the strength we can build from this can be mutual understanding. Even during a period when we are being told to stay home, we can still come together and support each other.

Ed Davey will be the first party leader to have ever fasted in Ramadan, and he’s doing this to show his solidarity with many Muslims who will find this month difficult. Fasting is always a challenge but doing it without the support of your loved ones is even more difficult. I’m so pleased to see other prominent LibDems join in like Layla Moran and Siobhan Benita as well as diversity officers and activists.

I admit, I find fasting hard but every time I do, I realise how lucky I am that I can turn on a tap and drink water whenever I want, or pick a snack from the fridge. This lockdown has forced us all into a weird abstinence – the longing to sit in a coffee shop, visit friends and family, makes you realise how lucky we were and to appreciate it more when you get it back.

If you are joining the fast, thank you. If you are unable because of health reasons or you’re not sure about it – don’t worry, you can always join in with the Zoom #LibDemIftar on Saturday 25th April. Muslims often end the fast with a date, but please bring your choice of food and drink and join us for a chat about our experiences that day.

Please register here for your invite.

Click here to download the brief to give you more background about the event and how you can even raise the profile of a charity if you wish.

I look forward to seeing you on Saturday. #RamadanMubarak

* Cllr Hina Bokhari is a candidate for the London Assembly.