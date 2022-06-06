Mark Valladares

It’s on! Conservative MPs to vote on Boris’s future this evening

By | Mon 6th June 2022 - 8:23 am

Well, that didn’t take long…

So, what is a good result for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, how much of a margin does he need to feel safe? And what does it mean for the Opposition parties?

Here’s what Ed Davey has to say;

Every Conservative MP must do the right thing and kick out this dishonest Prime Minister from Number 10.

There is simply no excuse for backing Boris Johnson. He broke the law and partied while millions of people did the right thing and followed the rules during the pandemic, even when it meant being unable to see their loved ones. His behaviour and his lies are proof that he is not fit to govern.

If Conservative MPs do the unthinkable and give Johnson a renewed mandate, then it will be an insult to all those who suffered while the Prime Minister partied.

Let the conjecture commence!

