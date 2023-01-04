It’s time for football to kick its relationship with gambling into the long grass

As liberals we often dislike the word ban, but at times bans are needed. I along with many others in the party feel it’s time that gambling adverts in football were banned.
Football has a gambling problem. A game shown on TV can reference gambling firms 800 times with stadium advertising, shirt advertising and tv advertising. There is simply no way of escaping gambling related promotions.
In the UK, gambling related harm costs the UK economy around £1.7 billion and it is believed that 450,000 people are considered problem gamblers. The craziest stat in this is that 45,000 children aged between the ages of 11-17 are considered problem gamblers. Tragically there are between 250-600 suicides a year in which gambling is a factor.
Gambling s worth very little to football. Its investment in the top 5 leagues in Europe is £78.5 million which isn’t even 3% of the Premier League wage bill for a season. There are clubs from the Championship down to step 8 of the Football League Ladder asking for the government to ban gambling promotion in football.
We have been here before with banning tobacco advertising which at the time caused public outcry but now nobody bats an eyelid.
I hope to bring a policy motion to a Liberal Democrat conference on this subject. I think it’s vitally important we protect young people in this country from the idea that gambling is normal. We also need to protect adults who are at risk of gambling related harm.
I am saying this as someone who adores football, who believes in protecting people’s mental wellbeing and who believes in doing all we can to protect lives and reduce that shocking suicide statistic.
Would kicking gambling adverts out of football ruin your enjoyment of the game? Of course it wouldn’t, so let’s get protecting people.
* Sean Macleod is a Lib Dem member from Lewes.