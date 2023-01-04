NewsHound

LibLink: Wera Hobhouse – UK must commit to phasing down fossil fuels for good

Wed 4th January 2023

In an article for Politics Home, Lib Dem spokesperson for climate change Wera Hobhouse argued that 2023 must be the year that the UK finally commits to a timescale for phasing down fossil fuels for good.

This year we witnessed the consequences of climate change first hand. The British summer saw temperatures of over 40 degrees and Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine left us exposed to volatile international markets, unveiling the true cost of our dependence on fossil fuels.

Evidence shows the phasing down of fossil fuel production being vital to preventing temperatures rises above 1.5 degrees. But the United Kingdom is the second largest producer of oil and gas in Europe and is actively encouraging greater North Sea extraction.

To get on track, the government should decline Equinor’s proposed Rosebank development, the UK’s largest undeveloped oil field.

One Comment

  • Fiona 4th Jan '23 - 8:39am

    Wera’s right. Except the real challenge is to reduce our use of fossil fuels. Stopping producing them is the easy* part.

    * Easy from a technical and practical point of view. Those who are making lots of money from it, along with governments relying on the associated tax income, will drag their heels as it’s not so easy finding other sources of easy income.

