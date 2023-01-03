London ambulances to stop waiting: Major incident must be declared

Responding to a le aked email revealing London Ambulance Service crews will now only wait 45 minutes at hospitals before handing over patients due to the current NHS crisis, the Liberal Democrats have called for a major incident to be declared across London.

Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

“This move shows the shocking reality of the NHS crisis and is yet further proof that a major incident must now be declared across London.

“The Health Secretary must act now to save the capital’s hospitals from being overwhelmed. Corridors and waiting rooms are already full with patients coping with severe pain. The Government cannot wait any longer to act.

“London’s NHS is collapsing before our eyes. Ministers have spent months arrogantly dismissing or ignoring all warnings from senior health leaders and MPs.

“This is now a life and death situation for Londoners. The Government needs to recall Parliament immediately, declare a major incident and above all else, pass a plan to get the country out of this health crisis before more people die.”

