LibDems highlight people turning to DIY healthcare in NHS crisis

The LibDems have received widespread media coverage, including in the Guardian and Times, after highlighting that people are turning to DIY medicine because they can’t get a GP appointment.

The Guardian report says:

One in six (16%) people agreed when asked by the pollsters Savanta ComRes if the difficulty of getting an in-person family doctor appointment meant they had “carried out medical treatment on yourself or asked somebody else who is not a medical professional to do so”.

Nearly one in five (19%) have gone to A&E seeking urgent medical treatment for the same reason, the research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats shows.

Almost one in four people have bought medicine online or at a pharmacy to treat their illness after failing to see a GP face to face, according to a UK survey underlining the rise of do-it-yourself treatment.

The relevant LibDem media release says:

Of people who failed to get a face-to-face GP appointment in the past year, a staggering one in six resorted to being a “DIY Doctor”, admitting to carrying out medical treatment on themselves or asking somebody else who is not a medical professions to do so.

The new poll commissioned by the Liberal Democrats found amongst those who said they have tried but couldn’t get a face-to-face GP appointment in their local area in the last 12 months, one in four (24%) self-prescribed medication online or at a pharmacy without GP advice, one in five (19%) went to A&E, whilst three in ten (31%) gave up all together on securing an appointment.

Over a quarter (29%) of people have tried and failed to get a face-face GP appointment in their local area over the past twelve months. Those in London (35%) and the rest of the South East (34%) are most likely to say they have tried but could not get a face-to-face appointment. One in four in Scotland (24%) and one in five in Wales (19%) also failed in getting a face-to-face appointment.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to recruit 8,000 more doctors and have set out plans to give patients a legal right to see a GP within seven days. It would be achieved through increasing training places for GPs, fixing pension rules to discourage so many doctors retiring early, and launching a recruitment drive to encourage those who’ve left the NHS to return.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

“This is a national scandal. Face-to-face GP appointments have become almost extinct in some areas of the country. We now have the devastating situation where people are left treating themselves or even self-prescribing medication because they can’t see their local GP. The British public pay their fair share to the NHS, but years of Government mismanagement and neglect of local health services has left millions unable to see their GP.

“Patients are suffering from years of neglect under the Conservative Government, who have repeatedly broken their promise to recruit more GPs.

“Liberal Democrats would guarantee people a right to a GP appointment within one week so people can get the care they deserve. This would reduce pressure on our hospitals and paramedics, saving crucial time and money elsewhere in the NHS.”