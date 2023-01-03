The Voice

MBE for James Kempton, former leader of Islington Borough Council

By | Tue 3rd January 2023 - 11:18 am

Many congratulations to James Kempton, who has been awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

James was the first out LGBTQ+ Leader of Islington Council (2006-09) and Islington’s first LGBTQ+ LibDem councillor. He is an education and leadership consultant. The Islington Humap site says about him:

James’ major achievement during the decade of LibDem control in the Town Hall (2000-2010) was leading the transformation of Islington’s education system which had once been condemned as among the worst in England. Based on this track record, James was appointed Chair of the schools and children’s services inspectorate, Ofsted and went on to reform education in Oldham, Lancashire as Chair of the Department of Education’s Oldham Opportunity Area and Chair of Oldham Learning.

James has also chaired Islington’s 500-year old anti-poverty charity, The Cripplegate Foundation. And as Trustee and Chair James supported the growth of the Islington-based Company Three into one of the leading youth theatres in the country.

Caron has already celebrated the much-deserved honours of a trio of Liberal Democrat women.

