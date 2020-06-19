It’s time for the government to step up and empower local authorities

Embed from Getty Images

In early March, as the devastating extent of the Covid-19 crisis was becoming clear, I sat on a call with government ministers and local authority leaders in York and North Yorkshire. The message delivered time and time again couldn’t have been clearer: do whatever it takes to support your communities through this pandemic and we will cover the cost. Three months later, we find that the government is backtracking on this central commitment, with potentially devastating impacts for local government.

City of York Council, like many local authorities up and down the country, has acted swiftly to support residents and businesses during this difficult time, including establishing additional emergency funds for businesses and residents facing financial hardship, with over £100 million paid out in grants in our effort to protect jobs and York’s vibrant local economy. From the very beginning of this crisis, we have worked to ensure our local businesses receive swift support from the Council, particularly those who did not meet the criteria for government support.

Whilst we welcome the £10 million of funding that has been allocated by the Government to York so far, this is simply not enough to cover the costs of supporting residents and businesses. In York, our finance team now estimate that the current funding gap is now at £24 million, with increased pressures in social care and falling income to the Council.

The potential impact of a funding crisis on frontline services, and particularly social care, is deeply troubling. In York, we are lucky to be in the position that we are not considering bankruptcy, however, many other local councils are thought to be facing this challenge in the near future if the government doesn’t act soon. The Local Government Association now estimates that councils will require up to four times as much funding as the government has provided so far.

I have written to government ministers outlining the need for financial clarity, as well as to ask for greater freedom for local councils to respond to economic pressures and provide the apparatus required for a successful recovery. This includes allowing local authorities to borrow for revenue spending and allowing for greater flexibility in major infrastructure schemes. This moment calls for a much greater commitment to localism and Liberal Democrats in local government are at the forefront of promoting this agenda.

City of York Council and local authorities across the UK have been instrumental in our response to the Coronavirus pandemic, including supporting the most vulnerable in our society. We are incredibly proud of the work our teams have done so far, with challenges ahead as we look to build back better. What is clear is that without significant Government funding, we will not be able to scale up the support needed to drive our recovery and protect services and local businesses. It’s time for the government to step up and empower local authorities to deliver a safe and sustainable recovery.

* Keith Aspden has been the Councillor for Fulford Ward in York since 2003 and for Fulford and Heslington Ward since 2015. Since 2019 he is the Leader of City of York Council, and the Liberal Democrat Deputy Chair of the LGA Fire Services Management Committee.