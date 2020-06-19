Dipa Vaya

Black Lives Matter: What can white people do to help?

By | Fri 19th June 2020 - 1:36 pm

The last few weeks have probably resulted in people having uncomfortable conversations with friends or family because of the issues surrounding Black Lives Matter.

I should add I’m no expert and I have been learning too, but I did expect better from elected officials representing the Party to show empathy and clarity with their communications.

Earlier this month, Katharine Macy, the Accessibility, Diversity and Standards Officer for the Young Liberals, scheduled a call to discuss diversity.  Meraj Khan, the BAME Officer on Young Liberals Executive, Pushkin Defyer, the BAME representative on the diversity committee and I, as the Vice Chair for the Racial Diversity Campaign, were all asked to participate. We discussed Black Lives Matter, candidacy, and how to encourage more diverse members to get involved with activities the Young Liberals were organising. During the call, we decided to create a document of materials detailing things members could do to educate themselves on Black Lives Matter.

Here’s the document for you to view, credit goes to Katharine Macy for creating the document with ideas from Pushkin and myself. I would like to add this document isn’t perfect, it’s more a starter guide to learn and understand that Black Lives Matter.

Here are some other things you could do:

  • Look at your local party executive and ask yourself how many people of colour sit on the executive?
  • Have your local representatives released a written statement about Black Lives Matter – if they haven’t, ask them why?
  • Have your local party undertaken unconscious bias training webinar?
  • What have your local community been saying on Black Lives Matter – how can you be supporting them?
  • Have you checked on BAME members in the Party to see how they are and how you can offer support.

We should be amplifying Black Lives Matter by supporting people of colour and being allies. If you still think ‘All Lives Matter’ at this current time, please go and learn by reading a book, watching a documentary, or listening to a podcast.

 

* Dipa Vaya is Vice-Chair of the Racial Diversity Campaign and Diversity Ambassador for 5050 Parliament.

