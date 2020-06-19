David Warren

Liberalism in lockdown

By | Fri 19th June 2020 - 12:04 pm

I confess that when lockdown began I was like many feeling pretty low. I had been planning to get more involved in political activities as the year progressed and that looked like it was going to have to be put on hold for some weeks. My favourite sports were cancelled and the library was closed! So I watched the news, went for my daily walk and hunted for home food delivery slots on supermarket websites. My village set up a helpline for vulnerable people which I volunteered to help with and that has been a very rewarding experience.

Then I discovered the joys of online meetings and in the past few weeks I have taken part in so many I have simply lost count. I have heard all three candidates for party leadership and a variety of other inspirational speakers. ALDC has organised webinars which I have found really informative given my plan to be a local election candidate in the future, and I haven’t just restricted myself to Liberal themed events. The Young Greens had a number of interesting talks open to non party members and I have joined others from across the political spectrum. As a result I have attended more political meetings in this period than I have in 40 years of activism.

As lockdown eases and we edge slowly towards something close to normality I really hope the option of online meetings is continued because they are so accessible. I particularly welcome the proposal to have an online Federal Conference this Autumn which will open up the event to more members than ever before. I hope the party will also look at using Zoom for policy groups and other meetings that are usually London based. The possibilities are endless.

So how has my lockdown been overall? Well, it has been an almost surreal experience, living through a period no one could have predicted and I mourn the loss of so many lives that could have been saved by a competent, caring government. Looking forward I see our party, the Liberal Democrats, which is in great shape to face the challenges ahead.

I am confident we can make gains in the elections that are due to be held across the country next year and build for a major breakthrough in the next General Election whenever it comes. I hope to play my part in those campaigns working alongside old Liberal friends and some of the new ones I have made in these weeks of lockdown.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats

