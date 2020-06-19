Loukas Christou

Changing our attitude to Liberalism and Britain

By | Fri 19th June 2020 - 10:29 am

As we face another change of leadership this summer, we must confront the crisis in our identity with Liberalism. We must also admit the peculiarity of a Liberal Parliamentary party and that Liberalism is not an ideology that can be used to confront the Labour Party, the Conservatives, or the SNP. The crucial thing here is that this is an advantage, not a disadvantage. Liberalism transcends ideology and we must use this to bridge partisan politics. Once we have (and I believe we now have) recognised that Liberalism cannot be used in a primarily adversary manner we can move forward in a more positive direction.

The Liberal Democrats should stand as the party of reason and progress, we should be focusing on the central tenets of Liberalism as our way forward. With the recent events such as Black Lives Matter and Covid-19, race inequality and Racism have been highlighted in our society and as Liberals we are the ones who should actively create programmes and campaign for equality in our society. A first step in creating a Liberal future is to acknowledge the lack of Liberalism in our society.

The great triumphs in our history have been tackling illiberalism in this country and, moving forward, I hope we can add to these triumphs in Britain’s history. The Liberal Reforms of the early twentieth century, the abolition of abortion laws, the campaign against the Commonwealth Immigrants Act, and legalisation of same-sex marriage are all triumphs of our party that came about by acknowledging that our society we live in is not as Liberal as we would like to believe, and that we, as Liberals, must act to change the current conditions.

Once again we are faced with the need to acknowledge that Britain is not as Liberal as it should be 2020, and therefore it is our role as Liberal Democrats and as Liberal people to fight for new triumphs of Liberalism in our society.

Liberalism is not being ‘anti’ this or ‘anti’ that, Liberalism is a positive outlook on society: one where we can envision a fairer, equal, and prosperous society. Covid-19 has highlighted to us the inadequacies of our current society, where people are at greater risk of dying from the disease purely based on how much money they have or the colour of their skin. We must acknowledge that we have failed to build a Liberal society and work towards remedying this situation. This is not entirely a failure on our part and although hugely important to change this trend, it also empowers us as Liberals to act and give purpose to the Liberal Democrat party.

What I am trying to communicate here is that I feel we have lost meaning for what it means to be a Liberal. We have lost that positive vision that should drive us to change society for the better. We must not be divisive and partisan for that will not make us stand out from the left vs right rhetoric of the Labour and Conservative parties. A positive and visionary approach will make us stand out as Liberal and Democratic.

* Loukas Christou is a party member in Sussex and University of Leicester YL Treasurer

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Jun - 11:22am
    BBC News : 19 minutes ago Breaking News Coronavirus: UK's Covid-19 alert level reduced from four to three. Under level three, the virus is now...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 19th Jun - 11:22am
    We should campaign for close cooperation with the EU while remaining outside. This means close cultural, sporting, educational, business and professional links. Eventually, the tide...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 19th Jun - 11:20am
    Tom, The British are to blame, yet again. Tell me please, where should the Raj have put the border considering that none of the locals,...
  • User AvatarLinda Chung 19th Jun - 11:19am
    From Linda Chung Former Councillor Hampstead, Camden Founder Member, Chinese Liberal Democrats ChineseLibDems.org.uk Dear Tom I am a Chinese brought up and educated in Britain....
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 19th Jun - 11:17am
    Do all young new members automatically join The Young Liberals similar to members joining a constituency or is it optional? Is there the possibility of...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 19th Jun - 11:11am
    We need more cross cultural and racial mixing from an early age. Summer camps are a great example of this. Personal experiential is far superior...