Changing our attitude to Liberalism and Britain

As we face another change of leadership this summer, we must confront the crisis in our identity with Liberalism. We must also admit the peculiarity of a Liberal Parliamentary party and that Liberalism is not an ideology that can be used to confront the Labour Party, the Conservatives, or the SNP. The crucial thing here is that this is an advantage, not a disadvantage. Liberalism transcends ideology and we must use this to bridge partisan politics. Once we have (and I believe we now have) recognised that Liberalism cannot be used in a primarily adversary manner we can move forward in a more positive direction.

The Liberal Democrats should stand as the party of reason and progress, we should be focusing on the central tenets of Liberalism as our way forward. With the recent events such as Black Lives Matter and Covid-19, race inequality and Racism have been highlighted in our society and as Liberals we are the ones who should actively create programmes and campaign for equality in our society. A first step in creating a Liberal future is to acknowledge the lack of Liberalism in our society.

The great triumphs in our history have been tackling illiberalism in this country and, moving forward, I hope we can add to these triumphs in Britain’s history. The Liberal Reforms of the early twentieth century, the abolition of abortion laws, the campaign against the Commonwealth Immigrants Act, and legalisation of same-sex marriage are all triumphs of our party that came about by acknowledging that our society we live in is not as Liberal as we would like to believe, and that we, as Liberals, must act to change the current conditions.

Once again we are faced with the need to acknowledge that Britain is not as Liberal as it should be 2020, and therefore it is our role as Liberal Democrats and as Liberal people to fight for new triumphs of Liberalism in our society.

Liberalism is not being ‘anti’ this or ‘anti’ that, Liberalism is a positive outlook on society: one where we can envision a fairer, equal, and prosperous society. Covid-19 has highlighted to us the inadequacies of our current society, where people are at greater risk of dying from the disease purely based on how much money they have or the colour of their skin. We must acknowledge that we have failed to build a Liberal society and work towards remedying this situation. This is not entirely a failure on our part and although hugely important to change this trend, it also empowers us as Liberals to act and give purpose to the Liberal Democrat party.

What I am trying to communicate here is that I feel we have lost meaning for what it means to be a Liberal. We have lost that positive vision that should drive us to change society for the better. We must not be divisive and partisan for that will not make us stand out from the left vs right rhetoric of the Labour and Conservative parties. A positive and visionary approach will make us stand out as Liberal and Democratic.

* Loukas Christou is a party member in Sussex and University of Leicester YL Treasurer