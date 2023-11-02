It’s time we gave the Civil Service independent communication!!

When a Government has been suspected of putting short term politics ahead of proper governance, we’ve often made functions independent. Suspicions that irresponsible monetary policy was being used to provide a short term boost to the economy ahead of an election led to us campaigning for the Bank of England being made independent. George Osborne’s distrust of the Labour Government’s own economic forecasting led him to create the Office of Budgetary Responsibility, to provide economic forecasts that were guaranteed to be free from political interference.

Following Boris Johnson’s assault on our political norms and institutions, and the rest of the Conservative Party’s subsequent descent into post-truth conspiracism, I feel that the Lib Dems need to add a new bullet point to our programme of constitutional reform: Give the entire Civil Service independent communication!

“Why is this even important?”

Civil servants tend to deal with the technical side of Government; establishing what the facts are, what can be done, with what risks and what costs. Our MPs then deal with political side; making and/or evaluating decisions, based on the facts and options provided to them by the civil servants.

It’s a good system, as the two require completely different skillsets. However, it’s muddied by the fact that the public don’t hear the facts from the politically neutral civil service directly. Instead, it’s communicated by Government ministers, politicians, who will often garnish it with political spin. (and even when they don’t, the public find it difficult to trust them, especially if they’re from a different political party).

And this was before Boris Johnson strode onto the scene.

His complete disregard for the truth rode roughshod over a system seemingly designed under the assumption that someone elected Prime Minister simply wouldn’t do that. It showed once and for all that our current system just isn’t built to withstand heavily partisan politics.

“So how would independent communication help?”

Allowing the civil service to directly communicate facts to the public would not only ensure that the public get clear information free from party political spin, it would also make it easier for the public to trust the information being given to them. It’s difficult to trust facts when they’re being delivered by a partisan politician that we deeply distrust.

And if another Boris Johnson figure tried to offer an alternate version of reality, it would be easy for the Speaker, or a journalist, to simply point at the Civil Servant’s published factual position and demand to know why they’re contradicting it.

“Wouldn’t this give the Civil Service unaccountable power?”

Making the Civil Service an arbiter of facts in the political arena would certainly give them a lot more power, but it doesn’t have to be unaccountable. By making this communication to the public ‘two way’, we’d be able to ensure that the Civil Service is made more accountable than ever.

At the moment, the public aren’t able to challenge the Civil Service directly. It can only be done indirectly, by challenging the Governing Party. This is impractical for a number of reasons. Firstly, a challenge to the Civil Service is often politically interpreted as a challenge to the competence of the Government running it, so the response will most likely be a defensive one. Secondly, discussion of the detail and nuance of technical issues is ill suited to political debate, not least because we’d want it to be about constructive solutions rather than which political party is to blame. Lastly, the Civil Service itself has a lot of influence over which political positions are considered ‘sensible’ or ‘credible’.

It’s common to hear to Government insiders complain about the Treasury, but it would be very difficult to challenge it politically, for the above three reasons. It would take a new system to make the Treasury properly accountable, enable it to be challenged, mistakes exposed and learned from.

Once the Civil Service is responsible for publishing its view on the facts, it will need to be able to defend them. It will need to have people responsible for their correctness, be able to respond to inquiries and other challenges. People will be able to challenge the facts directly without party politics muddying the water.

Adapting to this new way of doing things would be a challenge at first, but in the longer term it would be very beneficial to the Civil Service itself. We associate accountability and transparency with putting pressure on a service, but it also gives well run services an opportunity to shine, to show the public what good work they’ve been doing.

A Civil Service that provides clear evidence for its facts, alongside a robust system to challenge them, and change them when they’re wrong, would operate with a lot more public confidence. This would be the most effective way for them to combat conspiracy theories like “the blob” and other forms of public distrust.

There’s a gap in our reform agenda

The Liberal Democrats have always led the way on constitutional reform, from electoral reform to decentralising Government power, yet I’ve not yet seen any ideas to directly tackle the issue of people being unable to trust what their Government tells them. (If there has been such ideas and I’ve missed them, please accept my apologies and link to them in the comments below!)

Even before Boris Johnson, people were finding it increasingly difficult to trust politicians. Given two opposing views, it was often impossible to tell who was telling the truth. Liars thrived in this environment, with Boris Johnson finally demolishing any illusions that our existing institutions could keep such a charlatan under control.

I personally think that giving the Civil Service Independent Communication would be the best way to provide the public with an unspun base of facts to anchor political debate, to make it easier to spot when a politician is straying from the truth.

Either way, it’s a challenge that our Party needs to find an answer to.

* Daniel Henry is a member in Leicester.