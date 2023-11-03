Layla Moran briefs members on Israel/Hamas war

Last night, Layla Moran briefed over 1000 Lib Dem members on the party’s response to the war between Israel and Hamas which started when Hamas murdered, tortured and kidnapped Israeli citizens living near the border with Gaza on 7th October.

I understand it was one of, if not the most, well-attended party webinar ever, showing the extent of the concern and interest amongst Liberal Democrats. Layla set out the party’s thinking and took questions for over an hour.

For Layla, this has a very personal dimension. Members of her extended family are taking refuge in a church after their home was bombed. Speaking on Kuenssberg on Sunday, Layla spoke about how people in Gaza had gone from asking themselves where they could go to be safe to thinking about where they wanted to be when they died. She described the “tortuous” wait for news from them when the internet went down.

Last night, she spoke with such wisdom, compassion and insight and set out the key principles behind the Liberal Democrat approach:

Concern for the human beings affected in both Israel and Gaza

Prioritising aid getting into Gaza

Condemnation of the Hamas atrocities

Recognising Israel’s right to defend itself and rescue the hostages

The war must be fought according to the rules, and anyone who breaks those rules needs to be investigated

There needs to be a pause or pauses to get aid into Gaza and let people out if they want to leave

We need to look to the future and keeping trying to make the hope of a two state solution a reality, even if that looks distant at the moment.

She completely rejected any notion that we have to pick a side in this. People in both Israel and Gaza are suffering and our primary concern has to be to make their lives better and safer. She talked of the solidarity she felt with the Jewish community in Oxford and how important it was to have vigils where Muslims, Jews and everyone else grieved together and comforted each other. She was very worried about increasing anti-semitism and Islamophobia in this country.

The Government were not helping with this. She described Suella Braverman’s description of pro Palestinian demonstrations as “unhelpful”, saying that most people on them were concerned for their fellow human beings.

She described visits she had made to the area within the past five years with both Lib Dem Friends of Israel and Caabu and Medical Aid for Palestine, listening to Israelis and Palestinians and how this has given her an insight into the complexity of the problems.

A two state solution has to be the end goal, so that both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace, dignity and safety. However progress is likely to be limited while both Hamas and Netanyahu are in power.

Layla’s briefing was at times emotional for her but the way she channels that emotion into bringing people together and trying to build a peaceful future is an example we should all follow. As she said, our party’s values are all about humanity & striving for peace.

I came away from it feeling that I had learned so much.

Federal Conference Committee Chair Nick Da Costa deserves a massive shout out for chairing the event so well. He had to make sure that he reflected the issues raised in questions from such a huge audience and he did a great job.

Layla’s remarks were well received by party members on Twitter.

Nick Carthew said:

..to hear her tonight lay out solutions and suggestions as to how we might move forward was so refreshing. It’s just a shame that broadcast media never can find the time or space for such discussions.

Cllr Pete Roberts said:

Having had to wait to gain access I am hoping the full hour is shared much wider than just within our own party. The 25 minutes I caught at the end would make ideal source material for anyone wanting to advance the cause of peace in the region.

On that, the event was recorded and should be made available at some point. It is well worth watching.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council leader Vikki Slade said:

It was really moving to listen to her

There’s not much in the mainstream media coverage that covers the issue with what Layla described as the “nuance and balance” required so a session like this was very much needed.

Kenilworth and Southam candidate Jenny Wilkinson said:

What a privilege to be able to listen to @LaylaMoran this evening, explaining the strong and leading position the Liberal Democrats are taking on the conflict between Israel and Gaza. In everything we do we are aiming for a long-term peaceful solution.

We’ll let you know when the recording is available.

