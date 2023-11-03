ALDC By-Election Report, 2nd November

This has been a busy week for council by-elections – and a very successful one too for the Lib Dems!

There were 8 principal by-elections and also some significant town / parish council by-elections. We made gains on councils in every tier!

There is a lot to celebrate and lets start on Buckinghamshire County Council where newly elected Cllr Anja Schaefer gained Buckingham East ward from the Conservatives with a sensational 28% increase in vote share – and jumping from 4th to 1st! Anja had contested the ward in 2017 and 2021. Congratulations on an amazing win and for showing that hard work and persistence pays off.

Buckinghamshire CC, Buckingham East

Liberal Democrats (Anja Schaefer): 690 (38.7%, +28.1%)

Conservative: 593 (34%, -9.6%)

Labour: 371 (21.3%, +5.8%)

Green Party: 81 (4.7%, -6.5%)

Next up we move to Elmbridge District Council where Cllr Kevin Whincup gained Molesey East ward from Molesey Resident’s Association – despite a strong Conservative challenge. Congratulations to Kevin and the team in Elmbridge for seeing off the Conservatives and giving us another Lib Dem gain to enjoy.

Elmbridge DC, Molesey East

Liberal Democrat (Kevin Whincup): 694 (36.1%, +17.5%)

Conservative: 627 (32.6%, +2.1%)

Resident Association: 523 (27.2%, -7.5%)

Green Party: 77 (4%, -4.4%)

(Ed: We have amended the percentage changes for this by-election to bring them in line with those announced by Britain Elects.)

Moving to Town and Parish Councils now and we had another great gain on Salisbury City Council where Cllr Ted Last gained Salisbury Harnham West ward. The seat was held by the Conservatives but they did not stand in this by-election. But Ted and the local team thrashed Labour and the Green Party taking well over half the vote in a comfortable win.

Salisbury City Council, Salisbury Harnham West

Liberal Democrats (Ted Last): 497 (56.7%)

Labour: 206 (23.4%)

Green Party: 175 (19.9%)

In Scotland South Kintyre ward was being contested on Argyll and Bute Council. Thank you to Kenny Mackenzie for standing for the Lib Dems here and increasing our vote share. As both the SNP and Conservatives went dramatically backwards we were very close to second place. Overall the ward was gained by an Independent councillor (from another independent).

Argyll and Bute Council, South Kintyre

Independent: 913 (57.7%, new)

SNP: 271 (17.1%, -15.7%)

Conservative: 208 (13.1%, -9.4%)

Liberal Democrats (Kenny Mackenzie): 183 (11.6%, +2.8%)

Freedom Alliance: 7 (0.4%, new)

Thank you to Matthew Sellars for flying the flag for the Lib Dems in Bucklow St Martins ward in Trafford MBC. Labour held the ward but Matthew made sure a Lib Dem presence was on the ballot as all other major parties contested the ward.

Trafford MBC, Bucklow St Martins

Labour: 794 (62%, -3.4%)

Conservative: 284 (22%, +3.1%)

Reform UK: 82 (6.4%, new)

Green Party: 80 (6.2%, -3.8%)

Liberal Democrats (Matthew Sellars): 36 (2.8%, -2.8%)

In Rotherham MBC too, well done to John Gelder for making sure the was a Lib Dem to vote for in Kilnhurst and Swinton East ward. Once again every other major party stood. It is so important that we make sure we do to in each and every election. So thank you to John for ensuring people had a Lib Dem option to vote for. Labour held the ward overall.

Rotherham MBC, Kilnhurst and Swinton East

Labour: 810 (64.5%)

Conservatives: 293 (23.4%)

Reform UK: 58 (4.6%)

Yorkshire Party: 38 (3%)

Liberal Democrats (John Gelder): 30 (2.4%)

Green Party: 25 (2%)

There was one other principle by-election this week in Melton DC in Ashfordby ward. Sadly there was no Lib Dem candidate as Labour gained the ward from the Green Party – pushing them all the way back to fourth place in the process.

Melton DC, Ashfordby

Labour: 163 (34.1%, new)

Conservative: 123 (25.7%, +1.6%)

Independent:100 (20.9%, -24.9%)

Green Party: 92 (19.2%, -10.9%)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.