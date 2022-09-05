It’s Truss, but without as much support as she might have expected…

So, the former Liberal Democrat beats the former Chancellor to be the new Leader of the Conservative Party and, thus, Prime Minister. But it was rather closer than had been previously suggested, with only 57% of those Conservative Party members who voted backing her. And, given the polling data which suggests that members would rather have kept her predecessor than either of the choices put before them, she might have hoped for a better mandate.

Ed Davey had an immediate demand for Liz Truss;

Under Liz Truss, we’re set to see more of the same as under Boris Johnson. From the cost of living emergency to the NHS crisis, the Conservatives have shown they don’t care, have no plan and have failed our country. The Government needs to scrap October’s energy price rise to avoid a social catastrophe for families and pensioners this winter. Then we need a General Election, to get the Conservatives out of power and deliver the real change the country needs.

Jane Dodds and the Welsh Liberal Democrats were quick to respond too;

Under Liz Truss we are set to see more of the chaos that we saw under Boris Johnson. From failing to deal with the cost-of-living emergency, to letting small and medium businesses face the winter alone, to failing to deal with the climate crisis, the Conservatives have shown they don’t care, have no plan and have failed our country. The Conservatives may have changed leader, but after twelve years in power at Westminster the Conservatives have shown they are out of ideas, out of energy and out of touch. First the government needs to urgently scrap October’s energy price rise to avoid a social catastrophe for families and pensioners this winter. Then we need a general election, to get the Conservatives out of power and deliver the real change Wales needs.

It is clear that with the election of Liz Truss to the leadership of the Conservative Party, we now have the least farming friendly Prime Minister in decades. Truss sold out our Welsh farmers for the Australian and New Zealand trade deals without a fight and for nothing in return, placing our rural communities at great risk. With the UK Government also pursuing trade deals with countries such as the US, Brazil and Argentina this could only get worse under Truss as Prime Minister. Throughout the leadership campaign, there was a distinct lack of attention paid to rural areas by Liz Truss, despite the fact most Conservative MPs in the UK and here in Wales represent rural areas. We have seen this throughout the Conservative Party as a whole throughout the last decade, they take rural areas for granted, they don’t think they need to work hard to earn votes anymore because they expect to coast through easily at election time. Yet with a record of failure not just on trade deals, but also on rural infrastructure such as broadband connectivity, there is a rural revolt in the air. With the Conservative Party and Liz Truss having such poor records on standing up for farming and rural communities its clear rural Wales needs a friend and the Liberal Democrats are ready to be that friend. Overturning massive majorities in rural, traditionally Conservative constituencies such as North Shropshire and Tiverton and Honiton, as well as taking control of rural counties such as Powys in Wales show that rural voters are trusting us to demand better for their communities.

We’ll have more analysis and comment later, but in the meantime, what do our readers think?

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.