ALDC by-election report – 1 September 2022

We have one Liberal Democrat victory to report this week – on Brackley Town Council – as Lib Dem Jeremy Gladwin gain the ward of Brackley South that was previously held by an Independent. Congratulations to Cllr Gladwin and the team in Brackley!

Brackley Town Council, Brackley South ward

Liberal Democrat (Jeremy Gladwin): 357

Independent: 126

Independent: 49

There were two principal authority by-elections on Thursday. Both of which had Lib Dem candidates standing. Thank you to both for making sure residents had a Lib Dem candidate to vote for in the elections.

Firstly on Redditch Borough Council Andrew Fieldsend-Roxborough polled an impressive 15% of the vote in Headless Cross and Oakenshaw ward. The Lib Dems had not stood a candidate in the previous election so coming a very good third is a great result. Well done to Andrew and the team. Labour ultimately took the ward from the Conservatives.

Redditch Borough Council, Headless Cross and Oakenshaw ward

Labour: 767 [41.9%, +1.5%]

Conservative: 686 [37.5%, -12%]

Liberal Democrat (Fieldsend-Roxborough): 274 [15%, from nowhere]

Green: 102 [5.6%, -4.4]

Finally on Worcestershire County Council, Lib Dem Mark Tomes made sure voters had a Lib Dem option on the ballot paper. Thank you to Mark for standing and well done on a very good result. Overall Labour took the ward from the Conservatives.

Worcestershire County Council, Arrow Valley West

Labour: 1342 [53.7%, +16.4%]

Conservative: 893 [35.7%, -14.3%]

Green: 146 [5.8%, -0.9%]

Liberal Democrat (Mark Tomes): 120 [4.8%, -0.9%]

