Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 5 September 2022 – catching up with the paperwork…

By | Mon 5th September 2022 - 7:30 am

For those of you amongst our readers who don’t know, I’m a Parish councillor in my small, but perfectly formed, village in Suffolk’s Gipping Valley. For a variety of reasons, we’ve recently laboured without either a Chair or a Parish Clerk, and I am reminded how fragile our democracy is. You see, democracy requires not only politicians but administrators and these are increasingly in short supply.

Politicians, as a species, are seldom popular, but the hostility shown to the more high profile ones puts off potential candidates at our tier too, and we need 100,000 councillors at the first tier in England alone. Many Town and Parish Councils are, effectively, democracy-free zones, without contested elections and with vacancies often filled by poorly publicised co-options. That lack of competition risks poor, unchallenged governance and thus poor representation at a level of government that spends over £1 billion per annum.

So, if you live in an area with a Town or Parish Council, do think about putting your name forward in next May’s elections.

I’ve spent today updating our website and preparing financial reports. Balancing our budget and paying the bills here is rather less stressful than the challenge likely to face Liz Truss today – inflation heading into double figures, energy costs climbing fast, industry beginning to realise the damage that will surely follow.

Of course, I’m assuming that it will be Liz, although you can hardly dare rule out the possibility of a late Sunak surge, improbable as it may seem. And, with rumours of Conservative MPs already plotting to overthrow her, she is going to have to tread very carefully in order to survive.

But it’s her apparent belief in trickle-down economics which is deeply troubling. If she really believes that cutting taxes for the relatively wealthy will help the poor, and is keen to cut public spending, something is going to have to give. And that something is going to be those who were barely making it as it was, individuals, families and businesses. The increasing number of stories about pubs and restaurants facing huge increases in energy bills suggests that unemployment will rise, both amongst the businesses themselves but suppliers too.

There was some positive news over the weekend, in the form of an announcement that bus fares in England will be capped at £2.00 for a three-month period in the New Year. Out here in the country, that’s going to make a real difference given how expensive bus fares are and it will be interesting to see if it has an effect on declining ridership numbers. It is, relative to schemes to massively reduce train fares in Germany and Spain, a small intervention (expected cost – £60 million) but perhaps that reflects the value placed on public transport generally by this Government.

No doubt today will be dominated by the announcement from the Conservatives as to their new Leader and our new Prime Minister. Feel free to comment below the line on what you think will happen next, and we’ll doubtless have official reaction from the Party when it comes.

Until then, have a great day and I’ll see you on the other side…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Nonconformistradical
    "It all depends on how the party conducts itself in coalition. " Absolutely "And the Westminster leadership in 2010 ignored all the advice from those in the...
  • Alex Macfie
    "…a coalition with Labour would be just as damaging to the Lib Dems as working with the Tories…" The Lab~LD coalitions in Scotland and Wales didn't damage u...
  • John Kelly
    The link you have provided Caron only seems to allow questions to federal committees? Is there another link for questions to Ed, Mark etc.?...
  • Dominic
    >>Might it be said that Pakistan is more in debt to the « West » than to the « East » (Not West »? Only if you apply a very strange kind of arithmet...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Thank you! Might it be said that Pakistan is more in debt to the « West » than to the « East » (Not West »?...