Welcome to my day: 5 September 2022 – catching up with the paperwork…

For those of you amongst our readers who don’t know, I’m a Parish councillor in my small, but perfectly formed, village in Suffolk’s Gipping Valley. For a variety of reasons, we’ve recently laboured without either a Chair or a Parish Clerk, and I am reminded how fragile our democracy is. You see, democracy requires not only politicians but administrators and these are increasingly in short supply.

Politicians, as a species, are seldom popular, but the hostility shown to the more high profile ones puts off potential candidates at our tier too, and we need 100,000 councillors at the first tier in England alone. Many Town and Parish Councils are, effectively, democracy-free zones, without contested elections and with vacancies often filled by poorly publicised co-options. That lack of competition risks poor, unchallenged governance and thus poor representation at a level of government that spends over £1 billion per annum.

So, if you live in an area with a Town or Parish Council, do think about putting your name forward in next May’s elections.

I’ve spent today updating our website and preparing financial reports. Balancing our budget and paying the bills here is rather less stressful than the challenge likely to face Liz Truss today – inflation heading into double figures, energy costs climbing fast, industry beginning to realise the damage that will surely follow.

Of course, I’m assuming that it will be Liz, although you can hardly dare rule out the possibility of a late Sunak surge, improbable as it may seem. And, with rumours of Conservative MPs already plotting to overthrow her, she is going to have to tread very carefully in order to survive.

But it’s her apparent belief in trickle-down economics which is deeply troubling. If she really believes that cutting taxes for the relatively wealthy will help the poor, and is keen to cut public spending, something is going to have to give. And that something is going to be those who were barely making it as it was, individuals, families and businesses. The increasing number of stories about pubs and restaurants facing huge increases in energy bills suggests that unemployment will rise, both amongst the businesses themselves but suppliers too.

There was some positive news over the weekend, in the form of an announcement that bus fares in England will be capped at £2.00 for a three-month period in the New Year. Out here in the country, that’s going to make a real difference given how expensive bus fares are and it will be interesting to see if it has an effect on declining ridership numbers. It is, relative to schemes to massively reduce train fares in Germany and Spain, a small intervention (expected cost – £60 million) but perhaps that reflects the value placed on public transport generally by this Government.

No doubt today will be dominated by the announcement from the Conservatives as to their new Leader and our new Prime Minister. Feel free to comment below the line on what you think will happen next, and we’ll doubtless have official reaction from the Party when it comes.

Until then, have a great day and I’ll see you on the other side…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.