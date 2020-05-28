James O’Brien on Boris Johnson defending Dominic Cummings

James O’Brien was so incensed by Boris Johnson’s defence of the indefensible actions by Dominic Cummings that, on Tuesday, his day off, he broadcast his thoughts on LBC. It is extremely powerful. You should listen to it.
* Simon Pike is Data Officer of Newbury and West Berkshire local party and a member of South Central Region executive.
I don’t know who James O’Brien is but I am prepared to believe he is an important journalist. But is it the job of LDV just to regurgitate stuff from journalists? Have we nothing to say? No wonder we are at 6-9% in recent opinion polls.