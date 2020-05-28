Alice Thomas

The new complaints process – our first year

28th May 2020

When the Lib Dems’ new members’ complaints procedure went live on 1 July 2019, we committed to an independent, fair, member-led process. The Federal Board agreed to review how the system was working at the end of its first year and I’m pleased and proud to say that the first steps in that review has identified some clear positives.

The system is independent. The Federal Board has no role in – or knowledge of – individual complaints. Instead, the Senior Adjudicators’ Team (SAT) leads and advises our volunteers. This team of four specialists, lead by our Lead Adjudicator, Neil Christian, reflects the federal nature of our party and it means there are up to three people from outside the state party of the complaint to provide impartial advice to our volunteers.

It is well-staffed: since our volunteer call last year we’ve trained over 100 volunteers to act as adjudicators, mediators and investigators. That’s well in excess of the 55 volunteers Conference originally agreed we needed, and we are working to train more.

The rules are much more transparent and flexible than they have been in the past. We have spoken to members and party bodies across all the state parties since last July to ensure it works – and to make amendments where it doesn’t. These changes are drafted by the Disciplinary Sub-Group and agreed by Federal Board as needed. The procedure is published on the party website and we welcome input from all members on how we can improve it.

We are also working to make the guidance easy to follow. The guidance always said that complaints should be anonymous unless and until identifying the complainant is required to take forward the complaint (and then it can go ahead only with the complainant’s consent). However, this wasn’t clear to members so we added a box to the complaints form so complainants who are concerned about anonymity can be sure it will apply in their case.

Finally, and perhaps more importantly, this system is addressing your complaints.  94 have been through the system completely, with more decisions being made each week.

However, the first steps of our review have also identified two serious problems, which the Federal Board’s Disciplinary Sub-Group are already dealing with:

  1. A changeover in personnel in HQ just before the general election meant that a few complaints made in a short period in September 2019 slipped through the net. This cannot be allowed to happen again. We have put in place contingency plans and we believe we have now identified all such complaints and we are contacting all the members involved. If you think you should have been contacted about a complaint from this period but you haven’t been, please contact our new Standards Officer, Eve Giles, at [email protected].
  2. A lack of standard communications meant parties to complaints received inconsistent or unclear communications, or even no communication at all, about the next steps of their complaint. Again, this cannot be allowed to continue. The Disciplinary Sub-Group and the Senior Adjudicators’ Team have been working hard with the relevant teams in HQ to draft standard comms and ensure updates on complaints are clear, consistent and regular. By the 2 June 2020 the Standards Officer should have contacted all complainants and respondents with both active and closed complaints in the system to ensure they know what stage their complaint has reached. If you are a party to a complaint and you haven’t heard from her by 3 June 2020, please email [email protected].

These are serious issues, and trust in the system is key. If you feel you have been unfairly affected by these issues please contact the Party’s Pastoral Care Officer, Amanda Curtin, at [email protected].

If you have comments, questions or suggestions about the rules, guidance or training or you want to comment as part of our review you can contact the Disciplinary Sub-Group at [email protected] by 1 July 2020.

* Alice Thomas is a member of the Federal Board and leads the FB Disciplinary Sub-Group. She is a solicitor based in Southwark who joined the Lib Dems in her hometown of Bromley & Chislehurst in 2006, just in time for her first by-election and has been campaigning ever since.

