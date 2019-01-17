Caron Lindsay

Jamie Stone teases DUP over confidence and supply arrangement

By | Thu 17th January 2019 - 11:23 am

Our Jamie Stone is known for his inimitable comic timing and sense of humour.

Last night he earned himself a telling off from Speaker John Bercow after he waved a credit card at DUP leader Nigel Dodds who was extolling the virtues of the confidence and supply arrangement which saved Theresa May’s Government. The agreement famously bought the party off with an extra billion quid over five years for Northern Ireland.

It seemed that even Dodds was trying hard not to laugh at Jamie’s gesture:

Speaker John Bercow may have been amused too, but he intervened:

Mr Stone, that is very unseemly behaviour. Normally you behave with great dignity in this place; calm yourself, man—get a grip.

Joking aside, every time the Prime Minister mentions “our confidence and supply partners, the DUP” it makes me feel very uncomfortable. Keeping her majority and pandering to them will be foremost in her mind. They are not going to want the Remain voting Northern Ireland or anyone else to have another say through a People’s Vote. However, Parliament may well force the Prime Minister’s hand on that.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Yeovil Yokel 17th Jan '19 - 11:34am

    Thanks for posting the photo, Caron, I heard the Speaker issue his rebuke but didn’t understand the cause – in these sombre times that has given me a much-needed chuckle.
    Jamie needs to be careful that some geeky criminal hasn’t already stolen his credit card details……

