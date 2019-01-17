Jamie Stone teases DUP over confidence and supply arrangement

Our Jamie Stone is known for his inimitable comic timing and sense of humour.

Last night he earned himself a telling off from Speaker John Bercow after he waved a credit card at DUP leader Nigel Dodds who was extolling the virtues of the confidence and supply arrangement which saved Theresa May’s Government. The agreement famously bought the party off with an extra billion quid over five years for Northern Ireland.

It seemed that even Dodds was trying hard not to laugh at Jamie’s gesture:

Waving a credit card at Nigel Dodds after he refers to the importance of the DUP's confidence and supply arrangement to the government. Great stuff pic.twitter.com/oizASj2bni — Ido should be writing his dissertation (@idvck) January 16, 2019

Speaker John Bercow may have been amused too, but he intervened:

Mr Stone, that is very unseemly behaviour. Normally you behave with great dignity in this place; calm yourself, man—get a grip.

Joking aside, every time the Prime Minister mentions “our confidence and supply partners, the DUP” it makes me feel very uncomfortable. Keeping her majority and pandering to them will be foremost in her mind. They are not going to want the Remain voting Northern Ireland or anyone else to have another say through a People’s Vote. However, Parliament may well force the Prime Minister’s hand on that.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings