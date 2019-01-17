The path to victory lies through Brexit Britain. As Remainers, we need to show them we’re on their side

This week in Parliament we might just have scored the first victory in our long march to a People’s Vote. Now, if a referendum is truly close at hand, the hard work must now start: we need to convince Brexit Britain that it ought to change its mind.

Sure, Remain’s supposedly got an eight-point lead in the opinion polls. But that was true in 2016… plus ça change?

To win, we must convince Leave voters in places like the East Midlands town of Wellingborough, where I live and had the pleasure to be Lib Dem candidate at the last General Election. In many ways this ought to be natural Remain territory: it’s a diverse town, with both a mosque and an ornate Hindu temple. Local voters elected New Labour in 1997, electing a MP who called for the legislation of cannabis, and we even host an annual Pride event in a town centre park. Yet we voted Leave by 63% and are represented by arch-Brexiteer and Sven-Goran Eriksson lookalike Peter Bone.

How did this happen? When you speak to ordinary voters, the mystery becomes clear. Yes, it is true that some voters talk of immigration, a lost identity or misplaced notions of ‘lost sovereignty’. For most Brexit voters, however, the root causes of Brexit are emphatically human: they feel let down and left behind by politicians in Westminster and (yes) Brussels, and they feel buffeted from the consequences of a fragile global economy. Above all they feel they’ve lost control.

These are people who see ever more fragile employment, with an explosion in zero-hour contracts and ten years of pay restraint, coupled with impossible house prices. They see an education system failing to deliver practical skills, with FE colleges where funding has been cut to the bone and where those without a degree are ever more marginalised. In town centres they seem the places they are proud of become ever more empty, bereft of the brands with which they are familiar. And, as they struggle to take control over their lives, is it any wonder that the pledges and half-truths of the Leave campaign were so attractive?

We must not forget that these are exactly the kind of voters that Liberal Democrat councillors stand up for up and down the country. If there’s a council that’s remote, that’s closing your library or simply fails to listen, we run strong Focus-led campaigns which state unequivocally: we’re on your side. We must do the same for Europe.

In my younger days I took pride in representing Lib Dems at European conferences on behalf of Liberal Youth. From my experience there, despite the wave of populists surging across Europe, I believe the EU is stronger than it looks with more potential than it knows. One former East Midlands MEP, Nick Clegg, once wrote in response to calls for ever closer union that ‘Europe is not a bicycle that must keep moving to keep from falling over’. The EU is not so fragile that it breaks if we fail to smother it with uncritical protection, and it does not benefit if we do not lovingly ask it to address its flaws.

The way to win over Brexit Britain is not bang on about backstops or even to point out the futility of Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg. We need to do what Liberal Democrats do best and campaign on issues that votes really care about.

Whether it is campaigning to save one of the hundreds of local EU projects (which you can view conveniently on an app), using the ALDE pledge for a “digital single market” to campaign for better training and proper rural broadband, criticising the Commission where reform is due, or pointing out that many Lib Dem/ALDE MEPs voted against zero-hour contracts by running a petition for the EU to ban them, there are countless ways in which we Lib Dems can show people how the EU can work for them by standing in their corner.

(And how many Liberal Democrats even know that as part of ALDE we are even putting together a Liberal Alliance, together with President Macron, to try to win the next European Parliament election and change the European Commission. Don’t like Jean-Claude Juncker? Then vote Liberal Democrat!)

As we move from campaigning for a People’s Vote to campaigning to win it, we must do a lot more than burying voters in statistics or warning them about the dangers of no deal: we need to show them how remaining can make things better. Let’s make sure that voters know we’re on their side!

* Chris Nelson is Vice Chair of East Midlands Liberal Democrats and was the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Wellingborough & Rushden constituency in the 2015 and 2017 General Elections. He writes in a personal capacity.