Lib Dems want a People’s Vote to stop Brexit. Corbyn can’t say what Labour would do

The Sunday morning political programmes can be summarised as follows: Tory psychodrama (Sophy Ridge had three rounds of it), Labour obfuscation and Lib Dem consistency and clarity.

Just imagine that you were the Leader of the Opposition. You’re supposed to be showing leadership on the most important issue of most of our lifetimes. You talk about how you want a General Election, though you haven’t actually bothered to do anything to make one happen.

Then you’re asked what your policy in that General Election would be on the said major issue. Surely to goodness you would have something to tell people. You wouldn’t go on about how it still had to be decided by some party meeting. Surely you would have done that preparatory work already. I mean, you’ve been going on about this General Election for months.

At least, if you wanted to show that you had even basic competence to run the country, you would be able to say where your party stood. If your policy was coming from principle and value, it would be instinctive.

Unfortunately, you don’t have to imagine any of this. It’s actually happening. The two paragraphs above is pretty much what Corbyn said on Marr this morning. And it’s pretty much what Rebecca Long-Bailey said on Sophy Ridge.

Corbyn did say, though, that if there was no General Election, he’d prefer a Brexit deal to a People’s Vote. He thinks he can go back to the EU and get what are essentially terms of full membership without being members. He said he wanted a customs union that enabled us to have a say in trade deals. And a unicorn that poos glittery rainbows. He didn’t say that last bit, but he might as well have done.

No wonder that Tom Brake tweeted:

.@jeremycorbyn on @MarrShow still refuses to say whether he will back a #PeoplesVote and Remain or help deliver a Tory #Brexit 48 hours from the biggest crisis the UK has faced since WW2, the country required leadership from the Leader of the Opposition. He failed the test. — Tom Brake MP (@thomasbrake) January 13, 2019

Compare and contrast with a brilliant interview from Vince. He was incredibly clear and consistent.

#Brexit: "Absolutely outrageous and unforgivable" if no-deal Brexit happens says Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable#marr https://t.co/Kyr1Li4hWc pic.twitter.com/MxwM1N0nPk — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 13, 2019

Lib Dems want a People’s Vote because we oppose Brexit

Lib Dems oppose a Norway style compromise because we’d have all the expenses of EU membership but none of the say on policy

Cross-party working is happening and essential not just now but after this is all over to bring country together

He also highlighted the YouGov poll that stated that if Labour enabled Brexit, their support would plummet and ours would rise to a point that we would overtake them.

