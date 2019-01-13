Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems want a People’s Vote to stop Brexit. Corbyn can’t say what Labour would do

By | Sun 13th January 2019 - 11:30 am

The Sunday morning political programmes can be summarised as follows: Tory psychodrama (Sophy Ridge had three rounds of it), Labour obfuscation and Lib Dem consistency and clarity.

Just imagine that you were the Leader of the Opposition. You’re supposed to be showing leadership on the most important issue of most of our lifetimes. You talk about how you want a General Election, though you haven’t actually bothered to do anything to make one happen.

Then you’re asked what your policy in that General Election would be on the said major issue. Surely to goodness you would have something to tell people. You wouldn’t go on about how it still had to be decided by some party meeting. Surely you would have done that preparatory work already.  I mean, you’ve been going on about this General Election for months.

At least, if you wanted to show that you had even basic competence to run the country, you would be able to say where your party stood. If your policy was coming from principle and value, it would be instinctive.

Unfortunately, you don’t have to imagine any of this. It’s actually happening. The two paragraphs above is pretty much what Corbyn said on Marr this morning. And it’s pretty much what Rebecca Long-Bailey said on Sophy Ridge.

Corbyn did say, though, that if there was no General Election, he’d prefer a Brexit deal to a People’s Vote. He thinks he can go back to the EU and get what are essentially terms of full membership without being members. He said he wanted a customs union that enabled us to have a say in trade deals. And a unicorn that poos glittery rainbows. He didn’t say that last bit, but he might as well have done.

No wonder that Tom Brake tweeted:

Compare and contrast with a brilliant interview from Vince. He was incredibly clear and consistent.

  • Lib Dems want a People’s Vote because we oppose Brexit
  • Lib Dems oppose a Norway style compromise because we’d have all the expenses of EU membership but none of the say on policy
  • Cross-party working is happening and essential not just now but after this is all over to bring country together

He also highlighted the YouGov poll that stated that if Labour enabled Brexit, their support would plummet and ours would rise to a point that we would overtake them.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • Barry Lofty 13th Jan '19 - 12:11pm

    So much common sense spoken by Vince Cable and Jo Swinson regarding the Brexit negotiations but I await Tuesday’s vote with some trepidation as the voices of reason are so often beaten by extremists from left and right. I just hope that there is enough sensible people from all parties to win the vote for the sake of everyone in the UK.

  • David Becket 13th Jan '19 - 12:22pm

    When you see the tweets associated with Vince’s interview you see how toxic this has become.

    The most common theme is “We voted to leave the EU, we did not vote for a deal”. Some of them add insults about Vince, but that is twitter for you.

    There is no way we are going to be able to convince these people, but we do have to reach out to those remainers who take a more balanced view.

    We are going to have to produce a way forward, that tackles the other problems facing the UK. We need to use emotion, and we need to counteract Farage who is very good at getting his message over. We need to avoid the project fear nonsense promoted by Osbourne.

    Some in the remain campaign are talking about not having a leader. I am not convinced. If we can find a suitable leader from outside the political establishment that might be a good idea. We cannot have it led by a politician who was part of the government that introduced austerity, which is mainly the cause of the current political upheaval in both the UK and Europe.

  • expats 13th Jan '19 - 1:30pm

    Caron, Corbyn did say what he’d do..

    1) Vote against May’s deal (so much for ‘cosying up to the Tories’ )

    2) If/when May’s deal, and her imaginary plan ‘b’, fails to call a vote of no confidence.

    3) In the unlikely event of winning such a vote (turkeys, especially Tory ones, don’t vote for Christmas) call for a GE. If, as is likely, such a vote failed then, in his own words when asked whether Labour would push for a second referendum if there was no general election, Corbyn said: “We’re then into that consideration at that point.”

    Sounds pretty detailed to me!

