Liberal Anti-Fascism

The death of Pawel Adamowicz marks a turning point.

With the rise of the right there has been a spike in political violence in Europe and in the US. Bombs are being thrown, people threatened, and people killed in the name of so-called “populism”. The moment Adamowicz’s killer linked his actions with allegations levelled at the Civic Platform group of politicians is the moment when it became a political act.

The same goes for the murder of the MP Jo Cox. These are symptoms of the augmentation of what we deem as populism to a far more reactionary line of thinking, which will end, organically, in all out fascism. These exact paths have been trodden before.

What can liberals do about it? Adamowicz’s life was one of political action. As a student he organised protests and strikes across Poland during the time of Soviet occupation. He was a champion of minority rights and those of the LGBT community. He was, for all the things he did and said, a good man. I say that we ought to follow his example.

Over the next few days, if at all, there will be a lot of talk from the liberal commentariat about the causes of Adamowicz’s death, analysis of the Law and Justice Party in Poland, and a quick few seconds silence before we carry on with life as it was before. This is not enough. Even now, all over the country, these forces of intolerance, inequality, hatred, and fear are organising, mounting, planning their next move. What we need to do is get organised. Instead of endlessly talking amongst ourselves about how terrible this all is and how awful it is that no one is doing something about it we need to be the bulwark. This party is a liberal party. Therefore, it must champion the same things as Adamowicz with the same veracity and determination.

Liberals have become complacent. We think that some form of common sense will prevail and that all of this, just like Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists and the BNP under Nick Griffin, will just go away. But it will not. Mosley opened a wound in the British psyche, one that has never truly healed. Even when we do not see it at work it is there, under the surface. A status post on Facebook or Twitter, a change of the profile picture, and self righteous pontification are not enough – we must act.

That great liberal thinker John Stuart Mill devised the harm principal for this reason. He knew that speech can lead to harmful acts. This is the limit of free speech – when demagogues speak, their adherents act. And when they act it is with violence and a deep set detestation of humanity. It is time that we shouted with one great voice that this is not acceptable, that this kind of thought flies in the face of those same Western values they say that they are defending. The best way to honour the memory of Pawel Adamowicz is to take action.

* Edwin Black is a keen Lib Dem activist in Sheffield whose interests include reading, writing, amateur cartooning and research into the history of British politics.