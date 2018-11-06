Caron Lindsay

Jane Bonham Carter reviews biography of Marie Colvin

By | Tue 6th November 2018 - 9:55 am

I always liked reading Marie Colvin’s reports from war zones. She brought the stories of people whose lives were constrained or ruined by war to our breakfast tables. She made you understand the dilemmas and dangers people faced just to get through the day.

Colvin died in Syria in 2012. Her friend, Lib Dem Peer Jane Bonham-Carter, reviewed a new biography of her written by Channel 4’s Lindsey Hillsum in this week’s Sunday Times.

She was extraordinarily brave. The stories of Marie’s courage are legion, but the one that stands out for me was East Timor. There, holed up in 1999 in a UN compound with 1,500 women and children, she and two other heroic female reporters, Minka Nijhuis and Irena Cristalis, refused to go when an evacuation of international and national staff and the press was announced. She stayed, reported on the plight of those left trapped via her satellite phone, and after four tense days was able to leave for safety. Not an outcome she expected — her sister Cat remembers her calling “to say goodbye as she was likely to be killed”. Marie later wrote that “staying in the East Timor compound was one of the moments in my life of which I am most proud”.

As Hilsum notes, Marie was hopeless with technology, frequently erasing stories by accident and needing help to send copy from her computer. But, as I saw countless times, she had an extraordinary ability to get people to open up to her. What she wanted to do was tell people’s stories, and relay their words to the outside world.

Despite her apparent addiction to danger, she did not court death. She loved life, absolutely loved it — loved young people, too, and was loved in return by them. But she had her own horrors to deal with, in particular in Sri Lanka in 2001, where, despite clearly identifying herself as a journalist, yelling it, in fact, she was fired on by a government soldier.

You can read the whole thing here.(£)

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCallum Robertson 6th Nov - 10:07am
    I would disagree about Simon, a man who I have always found to be a thoughtful and courteous man. It also did not happen on...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 6th Nov - 9:58am
    I watched the Channel 4 prog last night. There was the Tory, the Labour, the Green and Nigel. Where was the Lib Dem? That question...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 6th Nov - 9:48am
    @ Gordon, Good to see someone else make the same point about currency issuers and users! The Lib Dems are still wedded to the idea...
  • User AvatarKathy Erasmus 6th Nov - 8:07am
    There was an interesting artcle in The Guardian yesterday Tony Blair appealing to Labour MPS not to vote for a fudge/blind Brexit. I agree with...
  • User AvatarWilliam Fowler 6th Nov - 7:53am
    54 percent is not high enough, it is almost within error margin, needs to be at least 60 percent. Only way you will get that...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 6th Nov - 6:49am
    Simon, a woman (I understand from another party) says in the report she was sacked as a council candidate because she was pregnant. I have...