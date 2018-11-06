So Remain’s ahead – but is it enough?

Remaining in the EU has the support of a majority of those asked in a Channel 4 super-poll. Normally polls ask 1000 or so people what they think or who they would vote for. This one was more the size of your Exit Poll on election day.

A survey conducted this week of 20,000 people across the whole of the UK and commissioned by Channel 4 asked: if there was a referendum tomorrow, should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave? Britain said: pic.twitter.com/J4kJWiYhyi — Channel 4 (@Channel4) November 5, 2018

The Survation poll had 54% of people say they wanted to remain in the EU. In addition to that, over a hundred areas that voted to leave the EU in 2016 would now choose to remain.

Whatever deal May comes back with within the next few weeks is going to be imperfect. A tonne of stuff will be kicked into the long grass. There will be no permanent solution to the Northern Ireland border because there isn’t one that doesn’t involve us staying in a customs union indefinitely. Brexiteer Tory extremists will not wear that for a minute.

It looks like British people are surveying the options available to them and saying “no, thanks.”

To proceed with Brexit without going back to them and asking them what they want to do would be undemocratic and irresponsible.

Could Remain win another Referendum? Possibly. For a start we would’t have Number 10 screwing up the campaign messaging. Nor would we have an ebullient Cameron and Osborne labouring under the misapprehension that they won the Scottish Independence referendum with a deeply negative message tempered with a bit of panic inspired love in the last few days when they could see it all going wrong. We couldn’t take anything for granted and we’d need to work, positively, for every vote.

But perhaps even then the margin of victory either way might not be much. A 54-46 win for Remain would be preferable to any Brexit because it wouldn’t cost jobs and make us all poorer. The new Government, because there would have to be one of those as well, would have to show grace, magnanimity and imagination to those who voted to leave and take action to heal a deeply divided nation.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings